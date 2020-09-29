Area football teams ranked in state prep poll

Five area high school football teams appear in this week's prep media poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
Strom Thurmond is still receiving votes in the Class AAA poll after having to reschedule its season opener. The Rebels will open the season this Friday at No. 8 Brookland-Cayce.
Dillon is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by Wren, defending state champion Chapman, Daniel, Belton-Honea Path, Camden, Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Union County, and Oceanside Collegiate and Gilbert are tied for the No. 10 spot.
Two-time defending Lower State champion Barnwell is still ranked No. 2 in Class AA following last Thursday's 54-0 win over Edisto. The Warhorses (1-0, 1-0 Region 5-AA) host Denmark-Olar on Thursday in non-region play.
Abbeville is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, followed by the Warhorses, Newberry, Gray Collegiate, defending state champion Saluda, Cheraw, Timberland, Chesnee, Marion, and Andrew Jackson and Batesburg-Leesville are tied for 10th.
Defending Upper State champion Ridge Spring-Monetta is ranked No. 3 in Class A after last Thursday's 26-12 win at Class AA opponent Pelion. The Trojans (1-0) open Region 3-A play at home this Friday against Williston-Elko (1-0, 1-0 Region 3-A) which received votes this week after last Friday's 48-6 win over Calhoun County.
Two-time defending region champion Wagener-Salley is ranked sixth after last week's 22-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The War Eagles (1-0, 1-0) visit No. 9 Blackville-Hilda (1-0, 1-0) this Friday.
Lamar is ranked No. 1 in Class A, followed by Lake View, RS-M, Southside Christian, two-time defending state champion Green Sea Floyds, Wagener-Salley, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Whale Branch, Blackville-Hilda and McCormick.
Defending state champion Myrtle Beach is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by South Pointe, Greenville, A.C. Flora, Greenwood, North Myrtle Beach, West Florence, May River, Westside and Hartsville.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is ranked first in Class AAAAA, followed by Dorman, Gaffney, Fort Dorchester and Byrnes in a tie for fourth, Sumter, Goose Creek, Spring Valley, T.L. Hanna and River Bluff.