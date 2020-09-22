Area football teams ranked in preseason prep poll

The high school football season's first prep media poll was released Tuesday afternoon, and several area teams are ranked heading into Friday's season openers.
North Augusta is outside of the top 10 but receiving votes in the Class AAAA poll. The Yellow Jackets weathered an injury-riddled season a year ago and finished 5-6, which included a heartbreaking loss in triple overtime in the first round of the playoffs. They open the season at home against Class AAAAA member Blythewood.
Myrtle Beach, the defending state champion, is ranked first, followed by South Pointe, Hartsville, Greenville, A.C. Flora, Greenwood, Wilson, Greer, North Myrtle Beach, and Laurens.
Strom Thurmond is tied for 10th with Oceanside Collegiate in Class AAA to start the season. The Rebels went 10-3 last season and reached the Lower State semifinals. They will have to wait until next week to start the season, as the entire team and several coaches are quarantined through Saturday after coming into close contact with individuals that had tested positive for COVID-19.
Dillon is ranked No. 1, followed by Wren, defending state champion Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Chester, Belton-Honea Path, Brookland-Cayce, Union County, the Rebels and Oceanside Collegiate.
Two-time defending Class AA Lower State champion Barnwell is tied for second with Gray Collegiate to begin the season. The Warhorses went 14-1 last season, reaching the state championship game for the second year in a row. They start their season Thursday night with a home game against Edisto.
Abbeville is ranked No. 1, followed by Barnwell and Gray Collegiate, Newberry, defending state champion Saluda, Timberland, Cheraw, Chesnee, Central, and Andrews.
Defending Upper State champion Ridge Spring-Monetta is ranked third in Class A. The Trojans finished last season 10-5 after falling in the state title game. They start the year on the road at Pelion.
Wagener-Salley is ranked No. 6 in the poll. The War Eagles were 12-1 last season, losing only to RS-M in the Upper State final. Wagener-Salley opens the season at home against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Williston-Elko also received votes in the poll. The Blue Devils were 3-8 last year and reached the first round of the playoffs. They host Calhoun County to open Region 3-A play.
Defending state champion Green Sea Floyds is ranked No. 1, followed by Lamar, RS-M, Southside Christian, Lake View, Wagener-Salley, C.E. Murray, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Whale Branch, and McCormick.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Dorman, Gaffney, Fort Dorchester, Byrnes, Sumter and Spring Valley, Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna, and River Bluff.