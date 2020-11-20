Area football teams knocked out in quarterfinals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH 35, NORTH AUGUSTA 10
LITTLE RIVER — Second-ranked North Myrtle Beach started hot and closed strong to end 10th-ranked North Augusta's season a step shy of the Class AAAA Lower State championship game.
North Augusta (5-2) allowed a 99-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff and then gave up a touchdown pass to go down 14-0 with 8:57 left in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets found some stability from there, recovering a muffed punt to set up a Jacari Buckson touchdown run to cut the deficit in half. A 35-yard field goal by Drew Stevens with 6:11 in the half made it a 14-10 Chiefs lead.
Then North Myrtle Beach's defense clamped down on North Augusta.
The Chiefs (8-0) scored 21 unanswered points, starting with a touchdown with 4:29 left in the half for a 21-10 lead. They tacked on two more in the fourth quarter after turnovers on downs by the Jackets.
The loss ends North Augusta's season and snaps a five-game winning streak that included an undefeated championship run through Region 5-AAAA under first-year head coach Jim Bob Bryant.
North Myrtle Beach will host rival Myrtle Beach, ranked sixth in the state, for the Lower State championship. No. 1 A.C. Flora hosts Catawba Ridge, tied for sixth with Myrtle Beach, for the Upper State title.
MARION 21, BARNWELL 7
MARION — Eighth-ranked Marion scored 15 unanswered points to end Barnwell's season and snap a streak of four consecutive Class AA Lower State championship game appearances.
The Warhorses (5-4) led 7-6 early in the second quarter after a 24-yard touchdown pass from Weston Sandifer to Adam Clark, but Marion re-took the lead for good on a fumble return for a touchdown later in the quarter.
Marion added a rushing touchdown with 2:11 left in the third quarter and kept Barnwell from mounting a rally.
Marion will host Andrews, the two teams tied for eighth in the Class AA rankings, in the Lower State championship game. No. 1 Abbeville hosts No. 2 Gray Collegiate for the Upper State title.
LAMAR 52, WAGENER-SALLEY 28
LAMAR — Fifth-ranked Lamar erupted for 38 second-half points to end eighth-ranked Wagener-Salley's season a step short of a return to the Class A Upper State championship game.
Wagener-Salley (6-2) took leads of 6-0 and 14-8, but Lamar struck for long touchdown passes to answer each score. The teams were tied at 14 apiece at the half.
Lamar, however, jumped ahead by 16 with 7:51 left in the third quarter. Wagener-Salley cut it to 30-22 with 4:23 left in the quarter, only for Lamar to answer with another score to restore the 16-point edge.
The War Eagles scored one last time to make it a 38-28 game with 7:55 to go, but Lamar put the game away with another long touchdown run and a fumble recovery.
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for Wagener-Salley.
Lamar will visit Southside Christian for the Upper State championship game. Southside Christian defeated Blackville-Hilda 24-7 in a meeting between the two teams ranked tied for second in the state. No. 1 Lake View hosts No. 4 Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the Lower State title.