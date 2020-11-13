Aiken closes tumultuous season with feel-good victory

AIKEN 32, MIDLAND VALLEY 10
An Aiken High football season in which seemingly everything that could go wrong went wrong was capped off Friday night with almost everything going right.
The Hornets (1-3) got 245 yards of total offense and three touchdowns from quarterback Antavious Lawton on his senior night. The defense stood tall when challenged in the second half and created turnovers. The end result was a 32-10 victory – the team's first in more than two seasons – to close out a tumultuous year.
The victory ended a 16 game losing-streak dating back to Oct. 5, 2018.
"We were due for one after all the stuff we've been through... The three COVID periods we had to deal with and all that," Aiken head coach Olajuwon Paige said. "We were due for one. I'm just proud of these guys for locking in and not letting all this adversity take over the game tonight and they just did what they had to do. I'm proud of them."
The season started with the team having to quarantine because of COVID-19, forcing the postponement of games against South Aiken and Midland Valley. A second quarantine situation wiped out the South Aiken rivalry game completely and pushed the Midland Valley game to what was the first week of playoffs for most of the state.
On Friday, a halftime mishap which led to the field's sprinklers turning on during the announcement of the homecoming queen was about the only thing that went wrong for the Aiken faithful. The Hornets opened the game with a 69-yard touchdown run by Lawton. Rashan McMillian pounded the ball in from 2 yards out to give the Hornets a bigger lead late in the second quarter.
Lawton said the adversity of the season actually was something that provided a boost on Friday night.
"We just had to suck it up and fight through it," Lawton said. "We know we're going to have ups and downs in life, so this was just another stepping stool in life."
Lawton got back to business in the third quarter, connecting with one of the night's other heroes, DJ Simmons, for a 16-yard touchdown.
Later in the half, Simmons converted on a fake punt, rushing the ball for 49 yards from deep in Aiken's own territory to set up the next touchdown – a Lawton 28-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Simmons capped his night with a big sack on fourth down with 4:08 remaining.
"It feels good. I felt good playing with the seniors for the last time," Simmons said. "I feel good because the coaches believed in me. I just feel confident because we got our first win."
It was also the first career win for Paige, a former Aiken football player himself, who's determined to turn the program back into the powerhouse it once was.
"It feels great," Paige said. " The grind we went through ... I think tonight was a turn of the kids learning how to get it out the mud. I hope we're moving in the right direction, and I'm glad we got this win going into the offseason."