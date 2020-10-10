Oklahoma outlasts No. 21 Texas in 4OT thriller

OKLAHOMA 53, No. 22 TEXAS 45 (4OT)
DALLAS — Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime, and Oklahoma survived a late rally from No. 22 Texas in regulation for a 53-45 victory Saturday as a most unusual version of the Red River rivalry ended with familiar dose of drama.
Rattler’s successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didn’t matter when Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second Big 12 game to go four OTs.
Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:28 of regulation after what appeared to be a game-sealing interception by Woodi Washington in the end zone with the Sooners leading 31-17 with five minutes remaining.
After tossing a 2-yard score to Keaontay Ingram with 14 seconds left in regulation, Ehlinger opened overtime with his third rushing TD, from 3 yards.
Rattler answered with a an 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner, then plunged over from the half-yard line on fourth down after his initial scoring run was overturned over review to start the second OT.
Ehlinger’s career-best fourth touchdown run forced the third overtime, but the Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) couldn’t avoid a second straight loss.
The Sooners (2-2, 1-2) had a chance to win in the third overtime, but Gabe Brkic’s 31-yard field goal attempt was wide left after Perrion Winfrey blocked Cameron Dicker’s 33-yard try to start the extra period.
No. 21 TEXAS A&M 41, No. 4 FLORIDA 38
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Texas A&M beat Florida on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired.
Spiller helped get the Aggies (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) get into position for Small’s decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.
Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go. The Gators were driving when Buddy Johnson forced a fumble by Malik Davis, and it was recovered by DeMarvin Leal to set up the field goal.
Mond passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Trask had 312 yards passing and four TDs for Gators (2-1, 2-1).
No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 56, No. 19 VIRGINIA 45
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns – including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter – for North Carolina.
The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) leaned on a dominating running game. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores, with both backs finding gaping lanes and weaving through defenders to keep the chains moving on the way to 399 yards on the ground.
Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1).
No. 13 AUBURN 30, ARKANSAS 28
AUBURN, Ala. — Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift Auburn past Arkansas.
The Tigers (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) narrowly avoided a second straight loss, with drama and uncertainty continuing right up to that winning kick.
Facing third-and-1, Bo Nix couldn’t handle the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball – appearing slightly behind him – to draw an intentional grounding flag. The play was reviewed and upheld.
This time Carlson delivered after missing a 34-yard field goal wide right with 2:38 left. Auburn’s defense had forced a three and out, and the Tigers got the ball back at the 45 of the Razorbacks (1-1, 1-1).
No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20
PROVO, Utah — Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Allgeier ran for 116 yards and another score to lead BYU past UTSA.
The Cougars (4-0) equaled their best start since 2014 while rolling up 472 yards. Allgeier posted his second 100-yard game of his career to help rescue an inconsistent BYU offense.
Lowell Narcisse threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns – all after halftime – on 17-of-20 passing to lead the Roadrunners. UTSA (3-2) became the first opponent to give BYU a four-quarter test, but fell short of earning the upset, despite averaging 7.6 yards per play in the second half.
MISSOURI 45, No. 17 LSU 41
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.
Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2. 1-2 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field.
Myles Brennan threw for 430 yards and four TDs for LSU. The defending national champion Tigers fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.
No. 24 IOWA STATE 31, TEXAS TECH 15
AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and Iowa State beat Texas Tech.
The Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) opened conference play with three straight wins for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950.
The Cyclones rolled up 516 yards of total offense and held Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3) under 100 yards until early in the fourth quarter.
ARMY 14, THE CITADEL 9
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sophomore Jemel Jones ran for a score and threw for another and Army defeated The Citadel 14-9 on Saturday for the Black Knights' sixth straight home win.
Jones finished a 14-play, 62-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter for a 14-3 lead. Just before halftime, he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Reikan Donaldson for a 7-3 Black Knights (4-1) advantage with 2:57 before halftime.
On the Bulldogs' (0-4) following drive, Brandon Rainey completed a 50-yard pass to Raleigh Webb to put the ball at Army's 29-yard line. On the following play, however, Cedrick Cunningham Jr. intercepted Rainey at the 3-yard line to end the threat.