Nicklaus, Player begin Masters with opening tee shots

AUGUSTA — It was barely light and there was a slight drizzle of rain, but that didn’t stop one of golf’s most cherished traditions.
Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player officially began the 84th Masters Tournament by hitting honorary tee shots.
Nicklaus normally has one of his many grandchildren serve as his caddie for the morning, but this year he opted for a different choice: his wife of 60 years, Barbara, donned the white coveralls with NICKLAUS written on the back.
“Last night I said to her, I think it would be kind of fun if you would put on a caddie uniform and do that, and she said, ‘Oh, I don't want to do that,’” Nicklaus said. “I said, yeah, you do. It'll be fun. You'll enjoy it. Everybody loves you, and it'll be a treat for the people.”
The honorary starter tradition goes back to the early 1960s. Nicklaus, Player and the late Arnold Palmer served as honorary starters for a few years, and now Nicklaus and Player are keeping the tradition alive.
They will be joined in 2021 by Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters.
One thing was noticeably absent from this year’s ceremony: patrons. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators are allowed on Augusta National’s grounds this year. But a few hundred people – club members, officials and media – surrounded the first tee to get a glimpse of one of golf’s timeless traditions. Nearly everyone was wearing a face covering.
“We are so thankful to be able to stage this event safely,” Chairman Fred Ridley said as he introduced Nicklaus and Player. “We’re very excited to get started.”
Three-time champion Player, 85, hit first. He was described by Ridley as “golf’s global ambassador” and someone “whose ageless enthusiasm for the game is an inspiration to all of us.”
Nicklaus, 80, was next. Ridley said he is “our winningest Masters champion, and his six green jackets and 18 major championships is representative of his dominance in this sport for decades.”
As customary, the two spoke in the Press Building on a wide variety of topics. Each reflected on their long careers at the Masters, and how much they enjoyed the Tuesday night Champions Dinner that was hosted by defending champion Tiger Woods.
Nicklaus said Woods was “emotional.”
“I've never seen Tiger that way,” he said. “But it was good."
Player said Woods, who has won the Masters five times, was “remarkable.”
“It was very heartwarming listening to him speak,” he said. “He said he was on the way to the golf course, and he had to stop because he had tears in his eyes and paused for a little while on the road because a lot of memories were going through his mind very quickly, as I interpreted what he was saying, and to have won the tournament again with his children there.”