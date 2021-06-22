New Post 26 junior team thriving in debut summer

Word must have gotten around town quickly that a new American Legion baseball team was being added to the fold at Aiken Post 26.
The turnout for tryouts for the new 15-and-under junior team was too good – with a roster cap at 18 players, some had to be turned away. That excitement to play for the new club has also created some excitement on the field over at Citizens Park. Through eight games, Post 26 has a 6-2 record and is 3-1 in league play just past the halfway mark of the summer season.
"It's been a lot of fun. It really is a good group of young players. There's a lot of talent on that team," said head coach Richard Abney. "What makes it even better is there's a lot of great personalities. It's a very eclectic group from a lot of different schools, but they've blended together well. They pull for one another. They have a great approach to the game. I enjoy being around them. It's just as much fun for me as it is for them."
The players range in age from 13 to 15 years old and represent a handful of area schools. Abney said he typically has 15 or 16 players available on game days, though it's common this time of year for several to miss games due to vacations or other family obligations.
Team members are enjoying several new experiences this summer, whether it's putting on an Aiken Post 26 jersey for the first time, or playing with new teammates against new opponents, or playing a new format – Abney explained that this is many of the players' first time playing a schedule of seven-inning games, so it's a good introduction to what they'll play throughout high school.
This is a trial run of sorts for American Legion baseball, and Abney said he felt honored that Aiken Post 26 was asked to put together a 15-and-under team. He estimated there are just 10 of them in the state, split between a Columbia-area league and one including the Aiken and Greenwood areas – there's also a team in North Augusta.
"I hope it's a win-win for all concerned," he said. "Hopefully it will give the kids a good experience and then the word will spread, and we'll have even more come out next year and give us an even bigger problem (making roster cuts).
"I think it could be good for the Legion program in general to kind of push these guys up and give them a taste of what American Legion baseball is like and then hopefully build from the bottom and improve our other levels (the 19-and-under seniors and 17-and-under juniors) of the Legion program. American Legion just gives these kids another option. I think they're seeing the benefits of the Legion program. Hopefully it will be around to stay."
Having this new team – not to mention its support and, yes, success – has made even sweeter Post 26's return to the field after the coronavirus pandemic nixed last summer's American Legion season.
"It's been a lot of fun. Missing that one year, for me personally it was a little bit of adjustment taking that time off and not being around the kids and the players and just instructing," Abney said. "It was a little different, but we got back in the saddle. We've got some good coaches that are part of this. Clay Whitt, he brings a lot to the table. He knows a lot of these kids from having a travel ball team. Zach Holley, he relates well to the kids. Great attitude, perfect for that age. I think it's a pretty good blend, actually."