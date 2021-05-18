MVHS prepares two for next level

BURNETTOWN — Caleb Richardson and Ethan Hutto still have a few things left to handle as seniors at Midland Valley High School, but their collegiate plans are settled, due to years of rigorous workouts and good decisions.
Richardson and Hutto gathered with friends, family members and other well-wishers in the Mustangs' gym Tuesday to celebrate their status as college athletes of the future – Richardson in wrestling at Newberry College, and Hutto in baseball at Limestone University, in Gaffney.
Hutto, listed at 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds, is a pitcher who has also spent some time at third base for the Mustangs. His parents are Warrenville residents Steven and Christina Hutto.
"I really play anywhere in the infield," he said, recalling that the recruitment process began after he sent Limestone some video footage of himself in action on the mound. "They liked what they saw, so I went and did my visit and talked to them."
The past season for Hutto included being named all-region as a pitcher and administering "about 44 strikeouts," calling on experience dating back to age eight. "I started playing travel ball when I was nine years old," he added.
Long-term plans include studying accounting en route to work as an accountant and eventually a chief financial officer. He said his time with the Saints might include service solely as a pitcher or also some time at other infield posts.
Richardson, who stands 6-2 and wrestles at the 160-pound level, is reportedly on track to be the Mustangs' first-ever student to wrestle at the collegiate level. His parents are Warrenville residents Casey and Terrie Richardson.
He recalled visiting Newberry to attend a wrestling camp. That resulted in talking to the head coach and practicing with the team on a couple of occasions, and "ever since then, I fell in love with the campus and then got offered a walk-on scholarship," he said.
He said he is acquainted with most of this year's Newberry seniors and also with the coach, Cy Wainright. "We're a D2 school, but usually we go against Lander. That's our rivals," he added.
Richardson, a two-time all-region competitor for the Mustangs, plans to study sports medicine and pursue NCAA wrestling titles along the way, he said.
His wrestling background dates back to his time as an eighth-grader at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School.