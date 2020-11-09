Morikawa feels lucky to make Masters debut this week

A November Masters may have been a lucky break for a tournament rookie like Collin Morikawa.
A newcomer hasn't won at Augusta National Golf Club since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, a statistic that's repeated every year as more and more talented first-timers qualify for the Masters but don't win it.
Just arriving on the grounds at Augusta National gets enough pressure percolating without having to worry about that mark of newbie futility, but Morikawa, the fourth-ranked player in the world, considers himself fortunate to have the chance to make his debut without the type of on-course attention that follows a major champion.
Monday, the 23-year-old winner of the PGA Championship was able to simply arrive at the course, step up to the first tee and just go play golf. No patrons piled into the grandstands or lined the fairways – instead, he could just see the course for what it is.
That makes pre-Masters preparation a little easier for someone like Morikawa, who doesn't have the insider knowledge of Augusta National's intricacies that someone like Monday playing partner Justin Rose (here for the 15th year) possesses.
"I think I've done my prep work so far to get my game where it needs to be," he said. "Do I need to do anything different? Not necessarily, it's just, you want to show up to these majors not really working on anything, just being ready to play golf. And I think over the past couple weeks, I've put myself there."
The experience isn't there, but he's not chasing down any of the veteran players or caddies to inquire about their insight – last week he heard all he needed to from 1998 champion Mark O'Meara.
"He lives in Vegas, and I saw him at the course I practice at and I asked him, and he gave me a very basic answer, which I love, which is control your wedge shots and control your speed," Morikawa said. "And you can say that about any course."
Morikawa very nearly didn't qualify for the Masters, sneaking in as one of the final four invitees in April based on his standing within the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
He wouldn't have been there without a strong week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, though – he was 51st to start the week at Bay Hill, then moved up to No. 44 after tying for ninth.
The coronavirus pandemic halted the PGA Tour schedule the following week, postponing the Masters and freezing the list of invitees.
Morikawa lost in a playoff to Daniel Berger – a player whose surge to No. 13 in the OWGR came too late to make this year's field – in golf's return in June at Colonial, then beat Justin Thomas in a playoff in July at the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village and won the PGA Championship a month later at TPC Harding Park.
Suddenly, a last-minute addition to the Masters field was ranked fifth in the world.
Life got a little busier as a major champion for Morikawa, who has gained a greater appreciation for why players circle the majors on their calendars. Still, he appreciates not yet being recognized – masks have certainly helped him there – when he wants to grab a bite to eat.
This will be just the fourth major start for Morikawa, who last season had as many wins – two – as missed cuts and earned more than $5 million only a year after winning the Pac-12 championship during his senior season at Cal.
His most recent results haven't been as strong as he'd like, but to him that doesn't mean he doesn't have the golf game and mental aspect dialed in where he wants them to be.
"For me, it's just goals. End of the day, the goal is to win," said Morikawa, a former top-ranked amateur in the world who twice competed in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. "...The game feels great. The game feels like where it should be, where it was before Harding. I'm not thinking about anything. I'm going out there and playing golf, and I think that's where you want to be, especially at majors, and we'll see what happens."