Midland Valley names Chaptman new head football coach

Midland Valley High School has named Camden defensive coordinator Earl Chaptman its new head football coach, according to tweets Tuesday night from Chaptman and the Mustangs' athletics account.
Chaptman spent the past four years at Camden, which has been one of Class AAA's elite programs recently. After going 3-9 in 2017, the Bulldogs went 29-8 over the next three seasons and this past fall won the Class AAA Lower State title before falling to Daniel in the state championship game.
He takes over a Midland Valley program in place of Kenneth Freeman, who spent two seasons leading the Mustangs. Midland Valley went 2-13 during that span and is just 6-40 overall (2-20 in region games) since playing for a Class AAA state championship in 2015.
Chaptman also coached track and was the strength and conditioning coach at Camden, according to his Twitter account.
Prior to Camden, Chaptman was the recruiting coordinator, cornerbacks coach and punt return coordinator at Methodist University from 2015-17. He also coached defensive backs at Lycoming College (2014-15) and Wilkes University (2011-14).
He was a three-year starter at cornerback at Bridgewater College (Virginia), where he went to the NCAA Division III playoffs twice and was a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion. He graduated in 2008.
Originally from Baltimore, Chaptman was an All-State quarterback at Dunbar High School and also won a state championship in basketball.
