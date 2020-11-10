McIlroy still seeking elusive Masters win, but has new perspective

AUGUSTA — Yes, Rory McIlroy knows he needs to win the Masters Tournament to complete the career Grand Slam. It’s been that way since he won the 2014 British Open to get the third leg of golf’s four majors.
McIlroy has constantly been in the spotlight at Augusta National since then, but he hasn’t been able to close the deal. He finished in the top 10 each year from 2015-2018 before a disappointing tie for 21st in 2019.
His best chance to win in Augusta came in 2011 when he held the lead after each of the first three rounds, but ballooned to an 80 on the final day.
McIlroy’s quest for the Grand Slam would have been one of the big storylines had the Masters been played in April, but now the focus has turned to the pandemic and Bryson DeChambeau’s distance off the tee.
That’s fine with McIlroy, who has won a U.S. Open and two PGA Championships in addition to his British Open victory.
“I don't mind this. This is nice,” he said. “It feels like everything this year, it's more subdued. It's more relaxed. That's the feel for me, anyway.
“Obviously, Bryson is going to be feeling a little different because the attention is on him and deservedly so coming off the back of a major win and basically disrupting the game of golf over the last few months. It's a big story, and I'm just as intrigued as everyone else to see how that unfolds.”
McIlroy, 31, also has a different perspective after recently becoming a father. He and wife Erica welcomed a daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, into the world Aug. 31.
“I think it's probably changed my outlook on life a little bit more,” McIlroy said. “I think I grew up as an only child and an only child playing golf, so I feel like the whole world revolved around me for a long time, and now it doesn't. It revolves around this little person that came into the world a few weeks ago, and it's a nice change of pace. It's different.”
It’s also changed his priorities.
“Playing yesterday, getting back to the house, like there was no thought of turning the TV on.,” he said. “There was no thought of going on my phone. It was just go and see her and play a little bit before she goes to bed. It's nice to take your mind off things, too.”