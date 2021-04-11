Matsuyama wins Masters, makes history for Japan

AUGUSTA — Hideki Matsuyama has won the 85th Masters Tournament.
Matsuyama, who surged ahead of the field by four shots with a 65 in Saturday's third round, played solid all day Sunday and won by one with a 10-under 278 total.
Matsuyama, a 29-year-old making his 10th career Masters start, is Japan's first male major champion. Hisako Higuchi and Hinako Shibuno have won majors on the LPGA Tour. His previous best finish in a major was a tie for second in the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and his previous best finish at Augusta National was a fifth in 2015.
Playing partner Xander Schauffele gave him a scare, as his birdie on the par-5 15th – his fourth in a row – and Matsuyama's bogey meant the lead was down to two, but Schauffele took himself out of contention on the next hole with a triple bogey.
Masters rookie Will Zalatoris made it into the clubhouse at 9 under as Matsuyama stood on the 17th tee at 11 under. But Matsuyama belted two solid tee shots on 17 and 18 to avoid a disastrous finish. He parred 17 and bogeyed 18 for a closing 73.
