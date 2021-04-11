You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matsuyama wins Masters, makes history for Japan

  • Updated
Masters Golf

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 AP Photo/David J. Phillip

AUGUSTA — Hideki Matsuyama has won the 85th Masters Tournament.

Matsuyama, who surged ahead of the field by four shots with a 65 in Saturday's third round, played solid all day Sunday and won by one with a 10-under 278 total.

Matsuyama, a 29-year-old making his 10th career Masters start, is Japan's first male major champion. Hisako Higuchi and Hinako Shibuno have won majors on the LPGA Tour. His previous best finish in a major was a tie for second in the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and his previous best finish at Augusta National was a fifth in 2015.

Playing partner Xander Schauffele gave him a scare, as his birdie on the par-5 15th – his fourth in a row – and Matsuyama's bogey meant the lead was down to two, but Schauffele took himself out of contention on the next hole with a triple bogey.

Masters rookie Will Zalatoris made it into the clubhouse at 9 under as Matsuyama stood on the 17th tee at 11 under. But Matsuyama belted two solid tee shots on 17 and 18 to avoid a disastrous finish. He parred 17 and bogeyed 18 for a closing 73.

This story will be updated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News