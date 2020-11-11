You have permission to edit this article.
Masters roundup for Thursday

  • Updated

ON TV

1-5:30 p.m.: Live coverage (ESPN)

8-11 p.m.: Replay first day (ESPN)

11:35-11:50 p.m.: Highlights show (CBS)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (all times EST)

1st Tee

7 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

7:11: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

7:22: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, a-Lukas Michel

7:33: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

7:44: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

7:55: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, a-Abel Gallegos

8:06: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

8:17: Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

11:05: Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen

11:16: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, a-John Augenstein

11:27: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

Noon: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

12:11 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

12:22: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

10th Tee

7 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, a-Yuxin Lin

7:11: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

7:22: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

7:33: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:44: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

7:55: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, a-Andy Ogletree

8:06: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

8:17: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

11:05: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

11:16: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

11:27: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:38: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

11:49: Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Noon: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

12:11 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, a-James Sugrue

a-denotes amateur

HONORARY STARTERS

The opening ceremony to start the Masters Tournament is worth the early wake-up call. Where else can you see golf royalty hit tee shots on one of the game’s iconic venues?

For nearly 60 years, it’s been a simple start to the tournament. A handful of players have performed duties as honorary starters through the years, and another change is on the way.

The tradition formally began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod starting the tournament together. Currently, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player perform the duties. The opening ceremony will be held at 6:50 a.m. Thursday at the first tee.

On Monday, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced that Lee Elder would join Nicklaus and Player as an honorary starter for the 2021 Masters. Elder was the first Black golfer to play in the Masters.

Listed below are the golfers and the year(s) they served in that position:

Jock Hutchison: 1963 – 1973

Fred McLeod: 1963 – 1976

Byron Nelson: 1981 – 2001 (Non-consecutive)

Gene Sarazen: 1981 – 1999

Ken Venturi: 1983

Sam Snead: 1984 – 2002

Arnold Palmer: 2007 – 2016

Jack Nicklaus: 2010 – present

Gary Player: 2012 – present

