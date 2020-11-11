Masters roundup for Thursday

ON TV
1-5:30 p.m.: Live coverage (ESPN)
8-11 p.m.: Replay first day (ESPN)
11:35-11:50 p.m.: Highlights show (CBS)
THURSDAY TEE TIMES (all times EST)
1st Tee
7 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan
7:11: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
7:22: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, a-Lukas Michel
7:33: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
7:44: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
7:55: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, a-Abel Gallegos
8:06: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
8:17: Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
11:05: Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
11:16: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, a-John Augenstein
11:27: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
11:38: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
11:49: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
Noon: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
12:11 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
12:22: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
10th Tee
7 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, a-Yuxin Lin
7:11: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
7:22: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
7:33: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
7:44: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
7:55: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, a-Andy Ogletree
8:06: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
8:17: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
11:05: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
11:16: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
11:27: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
11:38: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
11:49: Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Noon: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
12:11 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, a-James Sugrue
a-denotes amateur
HONORARY STARTERS
The opening ceremony to start the Masters Tournament is worth the early wake-up call. Where else can you see golf royalty hit tee shots on one of the game’s iconic venues?
For nearly 60 years, it’s been a simple start to the tournament. A handful of players have performed duties as honorary starters through the years, and another change is on the way.
The tradition formally began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod starting the tournament together. Currently, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player perform the duties. The opening ceremony will be held at 6:50 a.m. Thursday at the first tee.
On Monday, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced that Lee Elder would join Nicklaus and Player as an honorary starter for the 2021 Masters. Elder was the first Black golfer to play in the Masters.
Listed below are the golfers and the year(s) they served in that position:
Jock Hutchison: 1963 – 1973
Fred McLeod: 1963 – 1976
Byron Nelson: 1981 – 2001 (Non-consecutive)
Gene Sarazen: 1981 – 1999
Ken Venturi: 1983
Sam Snead: 1984 – 2002
Arnold Palmer: 2007 – 2016
Jack Nicklaus: 2010 – present
Gary Player: 2012 – present