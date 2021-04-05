Masters rail for Tuesday

MASTERS CLUB
It’s Tuesday at the Masters Tournament, and the most famous dinner in golf will be held in the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club.
Formally known as the Masters Club, the tradition started in 1952 when defending champion Ben Hogan suggested a dinner for those who had won the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters Club was formed and opened to all subsequent winners.
Honorary memberships were extended to tournament co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts. Chairmen Bill Lane, Hord Hardin, Jack Stephens, Hootie Johnson, Billy Payne and Fred Ridley also became honorary members when they started their tenure.
Dustin Johnson is the defending champion and has selected a menu that reflects his South Carolina roots. He tweeted a photo last week of what he plans to serve tonight:
Appetizers
Pigs in a Blanket and Lobster & Corn Fritters
First course
House salad or Caesar salad
Family-style Sides
Mashed potatoes and Spring Vegetables
Main Course
Filet Mignon and Miso-Marinated Sea Bass
Dessert
Peach Cobbler and Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream
BOOK REVIEW
South Carolina Golf
Authors: Bob Gillespie and Tommy Braswell
Pages: 200
Price: $21.99, soft cover
Synopsis: Gillespie (The State) and Braswell (Post and Courier) are two of the Palmetto State’s most distinguished sports writers, and each has covered golf extensively around South Carolina. Their collective knowledge shines through with this collaboration that covers all aspects of golf in the state and even skips across the border to touch on the Masters.
As the 85th Masters nears, the entries on Dustin Johnson’s win at the 2020 Masters and the profile on former Augusta National and Masters Chairman Hootie Johnson are particularly interesting. The two South Carolina natives have made a huge impact on the game; Dustin Johnson as a two-time major champion and world No. 1, and Hootie Johnson as the tough but fair leader who navigated the club through volatile times.
Of local note is the section on golf in Aiken County. Palmetto Golf Club and Tom Moore, Aiken Golf Club and Jim McNair Jr., and Sage Valley Golf Club and Weldon and Tom Wyatt are each lauded for their contributions to the game.