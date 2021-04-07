Masters rail for Thursday

MASTERS ON TV
HONORARY STARTERS
The 85th Masters Tournament starts today with a special guest at the Opening Ceremony.
Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters, will hit a tee shot alongside honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. It is scheduled for 7:45 a.m.
In November, Augusta National and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced that Elder would be a one-time participant in the honorary starters ceremony.
Elder, 86, broke the Masters color barrier in 1975. He missed the cut, but later came back to compete five more times. His best finish was a tie for 17th in 1979.