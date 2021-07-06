Marquee field, fans return to Palmetto Amateur

Another marquee field will be back to tee it up Wednesday at Palmetto Golf Club for the first round of the 46th Palmetto Amateur.
Also returning to Palmetto are the fans, who will be treated to four days of quality golf on a challenging, historic course.
This year's Palmetto Am, scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, is once again open to the public after last year's tournament was closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's great to be back to normal," tournament co-chairman Brad Crain said last week. "We had to do things a lot differently last year. We didn't allow rakes on the golf course. We had to limit what we could do here at the clubhouse. We could only allow players to show up a certain amount of time; they couldn't practice like they normally wanted to. It's great to be back to normal."
The action starts at 7:30 a.m. with the first group of the day that includes Virginia Tech's Daniel Azallion, Furman's Mac Scott and Winthrop's Austin Mosher. Azallion was a frequent contender at Palmetto when he and his Hilton Head Christian teammates played in the Southern Cross, and Mosher has already gotten off to a good start at Palmetto by earning his spot in the field through last week's Monday qualifier.
Aiken's Brian Quackenbush will tee off at 9:10 a.m. in a strong grouping of mid-amateurs - players 25 years and older. Quackenbush, who was the runner-up at Palmetto's club championship, was recently the stroke-play medalist and eventual runner-up at the S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship at Mount Vintage. He's grouped with former Winthrop golfer Jordan Sease and former Wake Forest golfer Chad Wilfong, who in April won the Carolinas Mid-Amateur Championship and this past weekend reached the semifinals of the 121st North & South Amateur Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 - he lost on the 20th hole to 2020 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley champion Jackson Van Paris, who chipped in for birdie.
They're followed closely by the marquee junior grouping at 9:30 a.m. that includes Jonathan Griz, Gene Zeigler and Max Green. Griz, a rising high school senior who's been a longtime Alabama commit, is the reigning state amateur champion. Zeigler, a University of South Carolina signee, is the Southern Cross champion and the second-ranked junior in the state. One spot behind him in the rankings is Green, a West Virginia signee.
Peter Marra, who was an all-region performer while helping Aiken High to a region title a decade ago, goes off at 9:50 a.m. with Hunter Fry, who capped his USC Upstate career by winning the Big South championship in April, and Coastal Carolina rising senior Brady Hinkle.
Palmetto club champion Cameron Biddle, a rising junior at South Aiken who's the two-time reigning Region 5-AAAA champion, tees off at 10:20 a.m. with Dongjin Park, a rising junior at Charlotte, and JP Cave, a rising sophomore at Alabama.
Right behind them at 10:30 a.m. is a grouping that includes former USC Aiken golfer Dan Sheehan. He'll tee it up on his old home course with James Madison's Neal Shipley and Charlotte's Carson Ownbey, who in 2016 was an all-tournament performer at Southern Cross while playing for Christ School.
Clemson's Zack Gordon, like Wilfong a semifinalist at the North & South Amateur, tees off at 11 a.m. with Ryan Marter, an All-Southern Conference performer at Wofford, and Charlotte's Ben Woodruff.
The day's final tee time is set for 11:50 a.m. and includes Nick Lyerly, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 74 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He tied for fourth at last year's Palmetto Am. He's joined by Evan Brown, runner-up at the 2019 Palmetto Am, and Kentucky's Alex Goff, who tied for 18th last year.
They and the rest of the field of 78 will take aim at the Berry Crain, Jr. Memorial Trophy, and Palmetto is in fine shape to give the players a test that will challenge every facet of their game - especially around the course's notoriously tricky greens.
The field will be cut to the low 40 players and ties Friday following the third round of play.