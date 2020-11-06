Week 7 Prep Football Roundup

SILVER BLUFF 19, MIDLAND VALLEY 0
Freshman running back Traveon Dunbar rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, sophomore quarterback Maleik Williams rushed for two touchdowns, and Silver Bluff shut out Midland Valley for its fourth consecutive victory.
The regular season is over for Silver Bluff at 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-AA. Midland Valley (1-4, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA) wraps up its regular season next Friday at Aiken High.
CLINTON 38, STROM THURMOND 6
Strom Thurmond fell on the road at Clinton to close out the regular season schedule. The Rebels are 3-3 overall and went 3-2 in Region 5-AAA play.
FOX CREEK 28, SWANSEA 14
Fox Creek scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Swansea for the Predators' first victory as a Class AAA school.
The Predators (1-5, 1-4 Region 5-AAA) led 7-0 at halftime, then finished strong after Swansea tied the game early in the fourth quarter.
HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 30, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta suffered a road shutout at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The Trojans (2-5, 1-5 Region 3-A) are done with region play and will close out their season at home Thursday against Lewisville.
WILLISTON-ELKO 58, DENMARK-OLAR 38
Williston-Elko fought off a challenge from Denmark-Olar to close out the regular season with a win. The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-2 Region 3-A) are the third-place team from their region and will hope for an at-large spot in the Class A playoffs.