Week 7 Prep Football Roundup

  • Updated
MVHS_vs_SBHS_11-6-20_0030.jpg

Silver Bluff Bulldogs running back Traevon Dunbar (21) rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 19-0 win over Midland Valley.

 Artie Walker Jr., Special to the Aiken Standard

SILVER BLUFF 19, MIDLAND VALLEY 0

Freshman running back Traveon Dunbar rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, sophomore quarterback Maleik Williams rushed for two touchdowns, and Silver Bluff shut out Midland Valley for its fourth consecutive victory.

The regular season is over for Silver Bluff at 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-AA. Midland Valley (1-4, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA) wraps up its regular season next Friday at Aiken High.

CLINTON 38, STROM THURMOND 6

Strom Thurmond fell on the road at Clinton to close out the regular season schedule. The Rebels are 3-3 overall and went 3-2 in Region 5-AAA play.

FOX CREEK 28, SWANSEA 14

Fox Creek scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Swansea for the Predators' first victory as a Class AAA school.

The Predators (1-5, 1-4 Region 5-AAA) led 7-0 at halftime, then finished strong after Swansea tied the game early in the fourth quarter.

HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 30, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta suffered a road shutout at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The Trojans (2-5, 1-5 Region 3-A) are done with region play and will close out their season at home Thursday against Lewisville.

WILLISTON-ELKO 58, DENMARK-OLAR 38

Williston-Elko fought off a challenge from Denmark-Olar to close out the regular season with a win. The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-2 Region 3-A) are the third-place team from their region and will hope for an at-large spot in the Class A playoffs.

