USC Aiken announces basketball ticket information

USC Aiken has announced ticket information for the upcoming basketball season.
With reduced capacity in regards to state regulations and COVID-19 protocol, limited tickets are available for each game.
For stand-alone single game contests, admission will be $5. For all doubleheaders, admission will be $10. There are no season passes.
Tickets will be sold during the week leading up to the game. For all Wednesday and Saturday games, tickets will go on sale starting on Monday of game week. Box office hours will be 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
On non-game days, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling 803-643-6901. On game days, tickets can be purchased at the box office beginning at noon. Doors will be open 90 minutes prior to tip-off.
Donors of $500 and above who usually enter games with donor cards will be admitted after verification on the same first-come, first-served basis. Student tickets are limited and will be available at the will-call window with a valid USCA student ID.
Seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis with seat locations printed on the tickets.
Fans are required to wear masks and are asked to maintain social distancing policies while in the Convocation Center. Everyone will be required to have temperature checks upon entering the building. Fans are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.
Concessions will not be available until the doubleheader with Columbus State on Jan. 23.
Fans will not be permitted to re-enter the building.
Due to uncertainty with game schedules due to COVID-19, season passes will not be offered this year but will return as an option for 2021-22.