Two qualify for state cross country championships

Aiken High's Victoria Colon-LaBorde and South Aiken's Lexi Taylor advanced to race as individuals in the Class AAAA cross country championship based on their top-20 finishes Friday at the state qualifier.
Colon-LaBorde, the Region 5-AAAA individual champion, finished fourth in a time of 19:39.70 to lead the Hornets. Taylor finished 20th in 20:36.80 to lead the T-Breds, who won the team region championship last week.
They'll race for a state championship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Columbia's Sandhill Research and Educational Center.
Aiken's girls barely missed out on qualifying for the state championship as a team. They finished seventh in their qualifier – the top six made it to state – with 165 points, two points behind Catawba Ridge.
In addition to Colon-LaBorde, the Hornets counted times from Emma Poteat (26th, 21:25.40), Carolina Pettigrew (39th, 22:08.40), Maggie O'Leary (23:02.90) and Sydney Smith (53rd, 23:05.10).
South Aiken finished ninth with 215 points. In addition to Taylor's 20th-place finish, the T-Breds took times from Ryley Graham (22:04.10), Allison Carter (22:40.10), Lia Hancock (23:49.90) and Trista Brown (24:47.10).
Fox Creek's boys' and girls' teams each finished 11th in their Class AAA qualifiers.
The boys' team, which last week won its first region championship, was led by Region 5-AAA individual champion Trey Armstrong. Armstrong finished the state qualifier in 27th place in a time of 18:29.81. The Predators also counted times from Sean Monaco (50th, 20:15.07), Mark Monaco (52nd, 20:24.00), Dalton Sanders (20:32.64) and Thomas Kerekanich (68th, 21:23.33).
The girls' team, region runners-up a week ago, was led by Natalie Feyan's 43rd-place finish. Feyan ran the course in 23:11.24, followed by Brennley Furness (49th, 23:40.16), Annaleigh Leopard (69th, 26:28.44), Jessica Olson (70th, 26:30.82) and Anna Smith (26:31.04).
SCISA state championships set for Saturday
SCISA's state championships will be decided Saturday at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.
South Aiken Baptist's boys are fresh off a Region 4-A championship, led by Kyle Kaufelds' runner-up finish in 19:02.36. Patrick Kaufelds (19:55.53), Sterling Osbon (20:42.25), Ben Kilroy (21:46.59) rounded out the top five as the Crusaders dominated the scoring.
Mead Hall's Virginia Gwinn won the girls' region championship race in 23:51.13.
The Class A championship races are scheduled to be the last two of the day. The girls are scheduled to run at 3:10 p.m., and the boys are projected for a 4:05 p.m. start.