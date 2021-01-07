T-Breds trying to break through, 'crash the party' in region

A South Aiken boys' basketball team eager to break through in Region 5-AAAA will very soon find out exactly where it stands.
The T-Breds, who put scares into region favorites Aiken and North Augusta last year but weren't able to topple them, start league play next week against the two-time defending region champion Yellow Jackets.
A re-worked region schedule has arrived quickly, meaning everyone will have to be as crisp as possible despite few live reps due to various postponements and cancellations – for example, South Aiken and second-ranked Aiken have already had their home-and-home series moved to next month at the end of the region schedule.
That's why South Aiken head coach Michael Prandy was understandably nervous before Tuesday night's game against Silver Bluff, but those nerves were calmed significantly after a 90-48 victory.
"When you're out 14 days of quarantine, nothing going on, then you come back and you don't get games, then you've got Christmas break, we're off a month just like they are," he said. "You're kind of scared. It's like starting over. It's like your first game again. I was very impressed. Our guys had good practices over the break. ... Tonight was a good showing of that hunger. They're ready to play and they're good to go."
They need to be ready and good to go, because this year the region games are even more important with a reduced playoff bracket just like football – there's no sneaking in as a 3-or 4-seed this time.
The T-Breds finished fifth in Region 5-AAAA last year and missed the playoffs. That's something Prandy takes personally, and he pointed out Tuesday that he doesn't miss the postseason in consecutive seasons.
To keep that from happening, they'll need to do a lot of what they did Tuesday night. Six different players scored in double figures, and 10 T-Breds made at least one bucket. They rode big scoring bursts in the first and third quarters to put the game out of reach early.
"If we continue to play as a team, and you've got to play defense – you've got to disrupt your opponent's offense and crash the boards," Prandy said. "We're going to play some really athletic teams, and you can't give them second and third opportunities down the stretch. You've got to take care of the ball."
Having those multiple quality scoring options will keep defenses from simply focusing on stopping Donavan Hodge (19 points Tuesday), Jonathan Burns (12), KJ Jenkins (12), Gabe Robinson (12), Nick Hodge (12), Jeffery Jackson (10) or others.
Just as important is that those players continue to take high-percentage shots.
"Right now, no one's taking bad shots," Prandy said. "We talk about shot selection. We can get that 25-footer any time we want, because no one's guarding it. So why don't we get one that we want instead of one they want us to take? So it's shot selection, being unselfish, teamwork – the things that coaches talk about that's hard to coach teams to do."
Prandy said it's exciting to watch players who are unselfish and take joy from seeing their teammates do well, and that's how they're going to have to continue to play to give themselves a shot at taking down the region's top teams.
"If we can keep growing in that area, that direction, hopefully we can crash the party," he said. "That's the goal."