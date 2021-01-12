T-Breds stun Jackets in region opener

SOUTH AIKEN 65, No. 10 NORTH AUGUSTA 51
Michael Prandy laid out the blueprint last week for how his South Aiken boys' basketball team could crash the Region 5-AAAA party.
His T-Breds kicked the door open Tuesday night against 10th-ranked North Augusta, beating the two-time defending league champs 65-51.
"It was big-time. North Augusta's ranked 10th in the state, and deservedly so. They're always athletic, and they're so well-coached," Prandy said. "Coach (Tony) Harrell does an incredible job with them. For us to get a win in the manner that we did, it's really big for us.
"I'm proud of them. The guys are buying in. They're playing hard. We're playing the way we want to play. Made some big shots tonight. All the things you can say good are good tonight. Now, Friday might be different, but tonight it's all good."
The T-Breds checked off all the boxes in the region opener, playing unselfish basketball and turning in a full team effort.
Thirty-one points from Donavan Hodge didn't hurt, either.
Hodge routinely flashed through the lane to the rim, made three 3-pointers, made good decisions with the basketball and used his quickness to create problems as a defender. He led all scorers, and his 11-point second quarter helped the T-Breds head to the locker room with a 38-26 lead.
"We did a great job of moving the ball, getting open shots and, even more importantly, making those shots," Prandy said. "Donavan Hodge came to play tonight. He really shot the ball well. I was telling my young ones, 'Don't let it be too big. It's just a game. You've played lots of games. Play within yourself and what you do, and we'll be all right.'"
Jonathan Burns scored 13 points despite having to miss a significant chunk of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul with 6:28 on the clock. He came back in, scored two quick buckets to open the fourth quarter and played strong, smart defense down the stretch to avoid a fifth foul.
Austin Harrell led North Augusta with 22 points that included six 3-pointers. He hit three in the first quarter as neither team shied away from the long ball. Naijah Buchanan added 11 points, with 10 coming in the second half as the Jackets attempted to come back from a double-digit deficit.
"I thought we were poor in transition defense. Had a few too many turnovers that led to fast breaks, as well. Didn't execute on offense," head coach Tony Harrell said. "We got out-played tonight, so we'll regroup tonight, get ready for practice tomorrow and Thursday, and get another shot at them on Friday."
The T-Breds answered Austin Harrell's early 3-point barrage with four of their own in the first quarter, after which they led 19-14.
That margin bulged to 12 at the half, and the Jackets could only cut it to nine heading into the fourth despite Burns' absence.
It's not a great start to Region 5-AAAA play for the champs, but they'll get their shot at revenge Friday night when they host the T-Breds. Plenty of players on the current roster provided significant contributions to those championship teams, and they showed last year that they can overcome a loss to still win the title.
"We all know in that locker room. We've been through it before," Tony Harrell said. "We know that there's seven more games. One game is not gonna make or break the season.
"It's good for us to be playing again and get our feet back under us. We haven't played a lot of games in the last month, so we're still trying to find our way. A lot of teams are in the same situation. The team that played the hardest tonight won the game."