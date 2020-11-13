T-Breds knocked out by Seahawks

MYRTLE BEACH 44, SOUTH AIKEN 17
The outlook was encouraging for South Aiken's football team early in the third quarter of Friday's Class AAAA playoff game against Myrtle Beach.
The T-Breds had just gone ahead 17-7 on quarterback E.J. Hickson's 14-yard run with 8:35 left in the quarter. The defense was looking stout, as usual, and had set up that touchdown on Dominick Hodge's second interception of the night – the T-Breds' fifth forced turnover of the game.
Then everything went wrong.
A personal foul on the touchdown gave Myrtle Beach good field position on the ensuing drive, which started a run of 37 consecutive points in a 44-17 win that ends South Aiken's season in the first round of the playoffs.
Hickson passed for 237 yards and rushed for 56 more for the T-Breds (4-2). He spread the ball around to six different receivers, with Gage O'Banion and Chase Kelly leading the way with 70 yards apiece.
Hickson's 36-yard touchdown pass to Kelly put the T-Breds up 7-0 early in the first quarter after Tracey Gamble's interception ended Myrtle Beach's opening drive.
Hodge picked off another pass and Ethan Youmans kicked a 36-yard field goal, and the T-Breds were up 10-0 with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
The Seahawks, the former top-ranked team in the state, got on the scoreboard with an 81-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Burger to Ben Herriott on the last play of the first quarter.
It remained 10-7 at the half, with penalties and other miscues hindering South Aiken drives while the T-Breds' defense again stood tall and took the ball back from the Seahawks – Gavin Lillard and Ryon Gilmore each created turnovers by ripping the ball away from Myrtle Beach ball carriers.
Hickson's score in the third quarter gave the T-Breds some breathing room, but that lasted barely more than a minute.
Burger threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jones, a North Carolina commit, to make it 17-14 with 7:14 left in the third, then the South Aiken offense started to stall.
Jones scored his second touchdown of what became another highlight-reel game, this one a 56-yarder, for a 28-17 lead, and South Aiken snapped the ball into the end zone on a punt attempt for a safety following another three-and-out.
The Seahawks continued to pour it on, adding two more scores in the fourth quarter.
The loss ends a disjointed season for South Aiken, which had several games rescheduled – including the cancellation of the city rivalry game against Aiken – as their opponents dealt with COVID-19 protocols.
The T-Breds opened the season a week late and went 2-1 in Region 5-AAAA for a second-place finish and a spot in the playoffs.