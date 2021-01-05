T-Breds, Bulldogs split in return from break

Boys' Basketball
South Aiken 90, Silver Bluff 48
South Aiken's boys didn't show much rust at all Tuesday following an extended layoff, erupting for 90 points in a blowout win over Silver Bluff on their home floor.
Donavan Hodge scored 19 points and led six T-Breds in double figures. K.J. Jenkins, Jonathan Burns, Nick Hodge and Gabe Robinson scored 12 apiece, and Jeffery Jackson added 10 as South Aiken played unselfish basketball and earned plenty of high-percentage looks near the basket.
Nicholas Brown led Silver Bluff with 15 points, and Khiree Cummings joined him in double figures with 12.
The T-Breds raced out to a 14-6 start just after the midway point of the first quarter, and they never looked back. They led 27-13 after the opening 8 minutes and carried a 45-25 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was all South Aiken, as the T-Breds scored 17 of the first 21 points and led 70-32 heading into the fourth.
South Aiken, which is trying to disrupt a Region 5-AAAA race that has been dominated lately by North Augusta and Aiken, begins league play next Tuesday with a home game against North Augusta. The teams will play again Friday, with the Yellow Jackets hosting.
Silver Bluff has a non-region game scheduled for Friday at home against Ninety Six, and then the Bulldogs will start Region 5-AA competition next Tuesday at Pelion. They will host the Panthers next Friday.
Girls' Basketball
Silver Bluff 43, South Aiken 31
Silver Bluff's girls overcame some early miscues to pull away from South Aiken.
Aaliyah Lawrence scored a game-high 16 points to lead Silver Bluff, and Ahminah Taylor added 10.
Janiya Pollard led South Aiken with eight points, and Mekaihla Blocker had seven.
Taylor scored six points in the first quarter at Silver Bluff took an 8-4 lead. The Lady Bulldogs appeared to be building momentum on several occasions in the second quarter, only to have South Aiken answer with a 3-pointer. Pollard made two of them and Kiah McDuffie had another, and Silver Bluff's lead was just 18-15 at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, repeatedly getting the ball inside to Lawrence. She scored nine in the third as Silver Bluff expanded its lead to 31-19.
Silver Bluff, a second-place team in Region 2-AA last year, has high hopes of a Region 5-AA title and deep playoff run this season. The Lady Bulldogs host Ninety Six on Friday and visit Pelion next Tuesday.
South Aiken starts Region 5-AAAA play next Tuesday against four-time defending Class AAAA state champion North Augusta.