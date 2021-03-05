Strom Thurmond Rebels honor late teammate with tributes, first pitch

JOHNSTON — With all due respect to Caleb Jones, no baseball that came out of his right hand Friday is going to be remembered as the night's best pitch.
Strom Thurmond's 6-foot-4 starter certainly earned the ball in the Rebels' opening game of the Peach Ridge Invitational against Abbeville, and he proved it by shutting down the visitors, but it was the pitch thrown before any of his that had everyone on their feet.
That one was delivered by Tracy White, who took the mound for a ceremonial first pitch two months after the death of her 16-year-old son Ryan.
She wound up from the front of the mound and lofted the ball toward home plate, then joined the Rebels on the third base line for hugs and a moment of silence.
The players and coaches bowed their heads, hats adorned with the letters RW – Ryan's initials.
The moment of silence lasted nine seconds – Ryan's jersey number.
Strom Thurmond's baseball players are honoring their late teammate, who died in January due to injuries sustained in a car accident, by keeping him with them every time they take the field.
That means wearing his initials on their hats and helmets, and it means playing, practicing and enjoying one another the way he did.
"It really means a lot. I know if it happened to anybody else out here, Ryan would be the first one to say, 'We need to do this for him. We need to go out here and play for him, lay it all out for him,'" said senior Jacob Rushton, who grew up playing against Ryan in all kinds of Edgefield vs. Johnston battles.
"It really means a lot to me that we get to honor Ryan every night when we take this field. Ryan was always 100%, always wanted to go for it. It's just the best thing to do if we give it all we've got. Our blood, sweat and tears got to go into the field every day, because I know he did the same thing. We've just got to go out here and play our best ball for him."
This year's team is a young one, but one head coach Mack Hite said is full of excitement. A strong crop of junior varsity players are competing for varsity playing time, and Ryan, who pitched and played in the outfield, was going to be one of them.
That opportunity was taken from him, rocking a community and reminding them not to take anything for granted.
"For high school student-athletes and even as adults, I think sometimes you get in the rat race of life and you forget how precious every moment is and every opportunity is," Hite said. "Experiencing what we've experienced, there are no words for how tough it's been for Ryan's family and our baseball family and the community.
"But I think it brings a real reality to our kids and our community and our baseball family that we can't take any days for granted. Every moment, every opportunity we get with each other, to cherish that and to truly live life to the fullest."
Ryan is remembered by his teammates and coaches as a guy who was full of joy and excitement, the player who was always bouncing around at practice, laughing, yelling at anybody who could hear him and flashing a stadium light-bright smile.
"That's the way he lived his life, and I had a good conversation with our players about what a blessing it is to be able to play and to spend time with each other and build the relationships and bonds that we have the opportunity to do through the game of baseball," Hite said.
This baseball season was never going to be just a "baseball season" at Strom Thurmond – not after Ryan's accident. Baseball season now gives the Rebels the opportunity to compete and honor Ryan with the way they play and remember him, and to do it together.
"I think it pushes us just a little bit harder, because this season is his season," said senior Chandler Mims, a close family friend who can remember playing baseball with Ryan as early as when they were 4 or 5 years old. "We're gonna try to dedicate this to him. With RW on the side of our hats and our helmets, this season reminds us of him. I know his mom is gonna appreciate that as well.
"It's just been, let's say, hard, difficult to try to process all this. Luckily we have each other. I've had friends building me up. I've tried to build everybody up. Coaches have been here for us, players, friends, family members. Teamwork is also what it's all about."
Rushton, who's been with the program since his seventh-grade year, said this year's team is way closer and more of a family than they've ever been. Tragedy has taught them to take advantage of the time they have together, and he said their bond will only grow stronger.
"It's a close-knit community, and our baseball family is a really tight-knit group. A lot of these guys have been playing with each other since Dixie Youth and tee ball," said Hite.
"It's going to be emotional, and it's just going to be tough. … To wear his initials with us everywhere we go, we're not going to forget him. We're going to try to play the game the way he would want it to be played, which is wide open."