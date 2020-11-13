Prep Football Roundup

BARNWELL 27, WOODLAND 20
Barnwell overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit, scoring 27 of the final 33 points to end Woodland's season in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
The Warhorses (5-3) advance to the second round and will visit Marion, a 33-21 win over Andrew Jackson on Friday night.
WAGENER-SALLEY 48, MCCORMICK 38
Wagener-Salley held off McCormick to win a shootout at home in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
AJ Swedenburg scored five touchdowns and intercepted a pass to seal the win for the War Eagles (6-1), winners of five consecutive games. Wagener-Salley will visit Lamar next week in the second round.
LAMAR 48, WILLISTON-ELKO 12
Williston-Elko's season came to an end at Lamar in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
The Blue Devils end the season with a record of 4-4.
LEWISVILLE 27, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 20
Ridge Spring-Monetta fell at home Thursday night to close out the regular season.
Jamarious Lockett rushed for a team-high 93 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, caught three passes for 60 yards and made 10 tackles to lead the Trojans (2-6), and Antavis Pickens made a team-high 12 tackles.