Prep football Player of the Year finalists named

A high school football season unlike any other still produced week after week of star-studded performances.
The Aiken Standard coverage area once again produced a large number of All-Region and All-State performers, and this year there's another strong group of candidates for the end-of-year awards.
The finalists for Aiken Standard Offensive Player of the Year are Wagener-Salley's Cameron Davis, Silver Bluff's Traevon Dunbar, North Augusta's Austin Harrell and Williston-Elko's Javier Rudolph.
The finalists for Aiken Standard Defensive Player of the Year are Wagener-Salley's Elijah Davis, South Aiken's Demaurion Ginn, Barnwell's CJ Ransom and Wagener-Salley's AJ Swedenburg.
Cameron Davis emerged as a go-to rushing option for a Wagener-Salley offense that again showed its commitment to pounding the rock. An All-Region 3-A selection, he rushed for 866 yards and eight touchdowns on 116 carries as the War Eagles made another playoff run.
Dunbar burst onto the scene in his freshman season, showing the moves and vision of an upperclassman starter while earning Region 5-AA Offensive Player of the Year honors. He rushed for 813 yards and 16 touchdowns on only 88 carries, and he added 136 yards and two touchdowns on four catches for a Bulldogs team that showed plenty of promise moving forward.
Harrell dazzled coming off the bench last year, and he picked up right where he left off this season. The Region 5-AAAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year passed for 1,869 yards and nine touchdowns, and he rushed for 271 yards and another nine scores as the Yellow Jackets won another region title.
Rudolph had been a do-everything player for the Blue Devils in previous years, and this season he was tasked with the starting quarterback role with plenty of weapons at his disposal. The Region 3-A Offensive Player of the Year accounted for more than 2,000 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
Elijah Davis has been on the statewide radar for much longer than this season, and he justified all of the attention while helping the War Eagles to another playoff spot. The Region 3-A Co-Defensive Player of the Year made 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks as both a lineman and linebacker, and he paved the way for Wagener-Salley's offense on the line and was a receiving threat at tight end.
Ginn, a transfer from Barnwell, stepped into a new role at South Aiken and didn't miss a beat. An honorable mention Class AAAA All-State selection, he made 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, had five sacks, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass for a defense that kept the T-Breds in every game they played.
Ransom grabbed a lot of attention with his abilities as a running back for the Warhorses, but it was his play as a linebacker that earned him Region 5-AA Defensive Player of the Year honors. He made 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, had two sacks and recovered a fumble to go along with 517 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Swedenburg further proved this season that he's one of the area's most explosive playmakers. The Region 3-A Co-Defensive Back of the Year made three interceptions on the rare occasions when an opposing quarterback would throw his direction, and he stole the show whenever he had the ball in his hands. Also a Class A All-State wide receiver, he had 473 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 404 yards and another seven scores, went 5-for-5 passing for 125 yards, and he returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown for the War Eagles.
The Aiken Standard Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year will be announced at the end of the school year.