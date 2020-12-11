Pacers taking it day-by-day as they prepare for uncertain season

Typically mid-December means the USC Aiken women's basketball team has had at least a handful of games to iron out some details.
A conference challenge or crossover tournament is followed by a few non-conference games, and then there's a few days off after that so head coach Mark Miller can prepare his Pacers for the Peach Belt Conference grind.
That, of course, is all out the window this year as the coronavirus pandemic foiled any plans of a productive offseason and compressed the regular season schedule.
The Pacers have played in one scrimmage in the last six weeks and had to spend a few days quarantining, so they feel like they're playing catch-up once again.
Still, they'll be playing soon enough assuming all goes well and no virus tests come back positive, so they continue to prepare for the season on a day-by-bay and even minute-by-minute basis.
"It's been a real challenge to keep everybody focused," said Miller, entering his fifth season at USCA. "Me not knowing and them not knowing, it makes it difficult. We've tried to go with the idea that we're good to go and we're playing, and for the most part we've done that. But it's still really difficult."
Jan. 6 has been the target date to start a 16-game PBC-only schedule, but opportunities remain for non-conference games before then. Miller has a couple targeted for next week – Wednesday at home against UNC Pembroke and Saturday at North Georgia – in games against league opponents that won't count toward the conference record, but like everything else those are subject to change at any moment.
Despite the lack of reps and in-game action, Miller said his roster is starting to work itself out. Six players return from last year's team that went 15-14 (10-10 PBC), and they're joined by six talented freshmen. USCA was picked to finish eighth out of 12 teams in the preseason coaches poll.
Miller expects his upperclassmen to be great leaders in addition to increasing their contributions following the graduation of all-time USCA great Kwajelin Farrar and all-conference pick Melyk Taouil, who combined to average 28.2 points and 19.8 rebounds per game last year.
"Madison Williams has got to be consistent and learn how to score the basketball a little bit more," Miller said. "Chesney Gardner's got to be somebody that night in and night out you know what you're gonna know what you get on a regular basis on both ends of the floor. You're trying to get a healthy Grace Crawford back to where she was as a freshman. I think that's gonna play a big role.
"Ireona Brooks has gotten better, for sure. Rikoya Anderson has gotten better. So I think all their roles could change, and they've got to pull their weight. I like where we are, but we just don't know. We open up on Wednesday, and you never know – first game, it's probably gonna be ugly. You've just got to find a way to grind it out."
Gardner is the team's top returning scorer after averaging 6.8 points per game last year as a freshman while making 11 starts, and she was fifth on the team with 4.3 rebounds per game. Anderson, a former Winthrop transfer, came off the bench to average 4.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in just under 14 minutes per game. Williams started all 29 games and averaged 4.6 points per game.
Miller is excited about his freshmen but doesn't want them to have to be the top options on a nightly basis.
Emily and Delaney Trushel, both 5-foot-11 forwards, are smart, talented players who can do a little bit of everything for the Pacers. Chidinma Okafor is a 6-3 center who Miller said plays a lot bigger than her height but also runs the floor well. Allycia Harris, a 5-9 guard/forward, is a versatile athlete Miller wants to get on the floor however possible because of her ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.
They'll have to learn to adjust to the college game, of course, and to Miller's four pillars of the program – play hard, play solid defensively, rebound and don't turn over the basketball. He said they've been making great progress so far despite all of the difficulties caused by the pandemic.
"They've been awesome. I'm very proud of them," he said. "It's a very difficult year to come in and be a freshman. It's difficult anyway on a normal year, but they've done a really good job of grasping what we're trying to do and how we do things here. That's probably the most important thing."
Wednesday is the new target date for the Pacers to finally get back on the court and play someone wearing a different jersey, but that remains uncertain just like everything else. However, they and their head coach are relishing the opportunity to again have that chance to play.
"It's been a challenge for me in regards to that. Some days are better than others, I'm not gonna lie," joked Miller, whose style leans much harder toward being well prepared well ahead of time. "I think that's the biggest challenge, the unknown and trying to get everybody day-to-day. That's really how we've been taking it.
"'We're practicing today? OK, great. Let's practice.' 'We're playing Wednesday? Great, let's play, and we'll be ready and do it as normal as possible under the circumstances.' I think the challenge of the unknown and the challenge of just trying to do it day-by-day is been the big thing for us."