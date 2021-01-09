Pacers bounce back, blast Nighthawks

USC AIKEN 88, NORTH GEORGIA 59
Saturday was going to be a mental game more than anything else for the USC Aiken men's basketball team.
That had nothing to do with responding to this season of uncertainty or it being the Pacers' first home game of 2021.
Head coach Mark Vanderslice knows there's no room for excuses, so what he was looking for Saturday was to see how his team would respond after a 12-point loss Wednesday at Young Harris in the Peach Belt Conference opener.
What he saw was a blowout. The Pacers were in control from the opening tip in an 88-59 win over North Georgia at the Convocation Center to get into the PBC win column.
"We took a loss on the chin against Young Harris, and the guys wanted to make a statement that they could come out here and play against a really good team and still dominate," Vanderslice said. "Tonight I thought they did a good job of that."
USCA (2-2, 1-1 PBC) led for nearly the entire game, with the margin reaching as many as 36 points. The Pacers' only deficit was 3-2.
The Pacers shot 33-for-64 (51.6 percent) from the floor and 12-for-26 (46.2 percent) from 3 while limiting North Georgia to 21-for-58 (36.2 percent) overall and 5-for-19 (26.3) percent from 3. They won the rebound battle by 10 and had 14 offensive rebounds.
Latreavin Black led all scorers with 19 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. Gus Rowland had 14 points and seven assists, Jakobi Pearson had 12 points, Anyeuri Castillo had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Tyler Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
A 7-0 run pulled North Georgia (1-1, 1-1) to within 21-15 with 8:18 left in the first half, and suddenly it looked like the Nighthawks were settling into a rhythm.
Five minutes later, USCA was up 20.
The Pacers out-hustled and out-worked the Nighthawks on all of those 50-50 plays, making them look like they had an 80-20 or 90-10 chance of coming away with the loose ball.
The stretch after North Georgia pulled within six showed that – Black scored after grabbing an offensive rebounds, Johnson drilled a 3 after a steal, Donaven Hairston turned a steal into a layup, another Johnson steal gave the Pacers the ball back, then two consecutive offensive boards led to a three-point play by Rowland.
USCA kept that up throughout the game.
"Those are all energy-giving plays, and they just continued to compound and to snowball, and everybody wanted to be a part of it," Vanderslice said. "That's a culture that we want to continue to keep building, and tonight I thought that just everything went our way – but, we created that energy."
Saturday was the Pacers' fourth game of the season – without any preseason competitions like scrimmages, the sample size Vanderslice is looking at for his new-look team is similar to what he'd be analyzing following the season opener in a normal year.
He got a look at nearly the entire roster, as 12 different players checked in against the Nighthawks. While it's still much too early to have a concrete plan for each individual's role on the team, he got to see how they can function as a cohesive unit.
"Tonight, what it showed me was that when we execute our assignments, everybody clicks and everybody moves in one unified direction," he said. "Tonight we ran our offense well. Defensively, no missed assignments. Guys were in position.
"From a 1-through 12, 12-through-1 situation, everybody was just ready to play. I didn't see anybody that wasn't ready when their name was called. They stepped foot on the court, and they took advantage of the opportunity when they got in the game."
Up next for the Pacers is a home game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against UNC Pembroke.