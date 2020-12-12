Pacers blending new and familiar players

Year six feels a little bit like year two for USC Aiken men's basketball coach Mark Vanderslice.
Well, this year doesn't really feel like any other, but Vanderslice does see one similarity between the 2020-21 roster and the 2016-17 group.
This year's team is loaded with new faces, as nine newcomers are on campus to fill spots left empty by transfers and the graduation of his first four-year class. It's a bit like Vanderslice's second team, his first roster composed entirely of his own players.
That newness and the complete overhaul in scheduling due to the coronavirus pandemic means that Vanderslice still isn't sure what this team is going to look like.
"We've still yet to see what we're gonna do and what we're capable of," he said. "You typically find that out after the first two or three scrimmages. However, our games have to substitute for our scrimmages."
Each game will give him a small sample size, and his Pacers (17-14 a year ago with a 13-7 conference record) already have tipped off for a couple of non-conference contests against Peach Belt Conference rival Lander on Wednesday and Saturday.
There's plenty to watch and try to decipher with such a different roster, but the biggest takeaway early on for Vanderslice is that his team was finally able to play again.
"Oh my gosh. (Wednesday night) was an exhilarating moment that we got an opportunity to go out there and play," he said. "We just came off a 14-day quarantine, a seven-day acclimation period, haven't had one competition before we played Lander, and it wasn't about what they did or what we did before the game. It was just about the opportunity to go out there and play."
USCA split the two games with Lander, and the Pacers will move forward with the season – the conference schedule begins Jan. 6, and there are opportunities to squeeze in some last-minute non-conference games – on a week-by-week, day-by-day and hour-by-hour basis.
"You've got to control what you can control and go out there and literally just be positive and be ready to play," Vanderslice said. "But there's no better feeling than getting to the point where the ball is gonna be tipped. When that happened (Wednesday) for the first time in 10 months, we were super stoked."
About 63 points, 28 rebounds and six assists per game left the roster in the offseason to both graduation and transfers. Five players returned, and senior guards Gus Rowland and Damontez Oliver bring back plenty of experience and production.
Rowland was a starter in all 29 games he played last season, averaging 13.8 points and five assists per game. Oliver made 21 starts and scored eight points per game.
The new arrivals came to Aiken from just about every possible option – four- and two-year colleges and high schools – but Vanderslice sees in them a shared mindset and enthusiasm about the team.
Anyeuri Castillo, a senior transfer from Kent State, is a versatile 6-foot-7 forward who's averaging 17 points and seven rebounds through two games. He can work comfortably in the post and also has the perimeter shooting to stretch a defense.
Jakobi Pearson, a junior combo guard who transferred from Northwest Community College, is a player Vanderslice described as a microwave scorer – he heats up quickly.
Latreavin Black, a 6-5 junior forward who transferred from Southern University Shreveport, was praised by Vanderslice for his savvy in the paint and his abilities as a rebounder.
Jalen Knight, a junior who transferred from Georgia Highlands, is a strong-bodied point guard who brings a lot of energy to the floor and helps with Vanderslice's emphasis on defense and taking care of the ball.
Tehree Horn, a 6-3 sophomore combo guard who transferred from Urbana, is a high-level scorer from all over the floor.
Freshman Jalen McCoy came from the same Millbrook High School that produced recently-graduated Pacer great Faison Brock, and Vanderslice said he's a big-bodied 6-4 guard who can play in the paint.
Anthony Hardy, Jr., a 2,000-point scorer from Georgia's Lithia Springs High School, is a freshman the Pacers are excited to see at full strength.
Rounding out the class are two freshmen from the same high school, and Vanderslice expects each to make an immediate impact. Tyler Johnson is a 6-2 guard who plays with a high energy level, and Quincy Canty is a 6-7 forward who's a strong shooter.
There's a lot to learn for all parties with so many new pieces, and Vanderslice will glean as much as he can from these early games as the Pacers prepare for the PBC grind – they were picked to finish fourth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll.
That's where those veteran players will be counted on to help everything mesh in time to try to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
"We can lean on our leadership to teach the newcomers ... we have to teach them what our expectations and standards are at Aiken, and how we play, the system we have, the culture that we bring to the table, the identity that's a part of our program," Vanderslice said. "Our upperclassmen have to co-sign and really help me as a coach implement what we're trying to accomplish."