Pacer women fall on road to Mountain Lions

YOUNG HARRIS 78, USC AIKEN 60
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's basketball team couldn't overcome an early scoring barrage from Young Harris on Wednesday in a 78-60 road loss.
The Pacers (0-4, 0-3 Peach Belt Conference) trailed 27-6 after one quarter and couldn't make up much ground.
The first quarter couldn't have gone more differently for the two teams. Young Harris (2-0, 2-0) went 11-for-17 from the field and made four 3-pointers while USCA was just 1-for-16 in the period.
USCA was led by freshman Allycia Harris' double-double effort of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Harris hit five of her nine shot attempts. Chesney Gardner totaled nine points and three boards while Chidinma Okafor totaled nine points, five blocks and five rebounds. Kanna Suzuki chipped in eight points while Madison Williams added seven.
Rikoya Anderson snagged six boards and had five points. Emily Trushel dished out a game-high five assists.
The Pacers still trailed by 21 after the second and third quarters after matching the Mountain Lions in each, then outscored them in the fourth.
For the game, USCA went 23 of 65 from the floor (35.4%). The Pacers held a 14-13 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to 17 second-chance points. The Pacers distributed 11 assists on 23 field goals. USCA blocked eight shots compared to two by the Mountain Lions. USCA maintained a 13-10 edge in points off turnovers and a 38-30 advantage in the paint.
Young Harris shot 42.9% for the game and was led by Carly Winters' 24 points. She drilled six of seven 3-point attempts, and Lindsey Claudell was 5-for-9 from 3 for 15 points.
The Pacers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Columbus State for their long-awaited first home game of the season.
USCA had been scheduled to visit Francis Marion on Wednesday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and replaced by the match-up with Young Harris.