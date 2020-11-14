Pacer women 8th, men 9th at PBC championships

OAKWOOD, Ga. —The USC Aiken women's cross country team took eighth and the men were ninth Saturday at the 2020 Peach Belt Conference championships.
The eighth-place finish was the best for the women's team since 2011, as four different runners recorded personal-best times.
Flagler won the tiebreaker with North Georgia for the title. UNC Pembroke finished third. The Pacers (220 points) bested Lander (255), Young Harris (272) and Francis Marion (286).
USCA was led by two-sport standout Lauren Sigmon. The first-year runner posted a personal-best time of 20:33.0, taking 32nd place.
Sophie King finished 43rd in a time of 21:32.9. Fellow two-sport standouts Paige D'Agostin (21:59.1) and Charlotte Mannella (22:07.4) finished 45th and 47th, respectively.
Newcomer Kacie Abney also established a personal-best mark. She finished in 22:42.9, earning a 53rd-place finish.
Alli Bell, a former all-PBC volleyball standout, also picked up a personal-best time of 23:49.9 for 61st place.
Elizabeth Colon-Laborde finished 63rd after crossing in 24:17.9 at her first league championship.
King was recognized as the Elite 16 award winner for having the highest GPA and most hours completed by any student-athlete at the meet.
The men's team also posted multiple personal-best finishes en route to a ninth-place finish at the 8k championship.
Augusta won the meet while Flagler and UNC Pembroke were second and third, respectively.
USCA was led by David Weidner's 40th-place finish in a time of 30:24.
Junior Kyle Ready finished up his year with another solid performance, registering his fourth consecutive personal best. He placed 45th after crossing the finish line in 31:25.4.
Joshua Whitley's time of 31:29.0 was good enough for 48th place. It was not only Whitley's top performance of the year, but also a personal-best effort for the multi-talented senior.
Kieran Short posted a time of 32:46.7 for 51st place. It was a personal-best mark for him. Juan Diaz finished in 52nd place at 33:42.3, a personal best.
Freshman Julian Salas turned in a 56th-place finish after crossing in 36:23.9.