Pacer men surge in second half to beat Patriots

USC AIKEN 70, FRANCIS MARION 66
FLORENCE — The USC Aiken men's basketball team overcame a second-half deficit en route to a 70-66 win Wednesday at Francis Marion.
The Pacers are now 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in PBC play. The Patriots fall to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in league competition.
USCA (4-2, 3-1 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Anyeuri Castillo's 16 points. Latreavin Black totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds while Jakobi Pearson also notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Gus Rowland tallied 13 points and six assists while Tyler Johnson scored 11 points.
Francis Marion (2-3, 2-3) ran out to a nine-point lead late in the first half. The Pacers got as close as four before the break and trailed 36-29.
USCA battled throughout the second half, slowly pulling closer and closer to the Patriots. With 5:10 to play, Rowland snagged an offensive rebound and laid the ball in, giving the Pacers a 60-59 edge. After a Pearson rebound, Rowland drained a jumper at the 3:44 mark, capping a 6-0 run and extending the advantage to 62-59.
Leading 62-61, Black hit a free throw. With 1:13 to go, Black recorded a steal and found Rowland for a deep 3-pointer. With the score at 66-63, Pearson hit a pair of free throws.
Francis Marion hit a 3 from the corner with 9 seconds on the clock to cut it to a two-point game. The Pacers grabbed two big rebounds and Rowland hit two free throws for the final margin.
For the game, USCA went 28-for-67 from the floor (41.8%). The Pacers held a 45-37 rebounding advantage and dished out 18 assists on 28 buckets. The defense forced 20 turnovers. USCA held a 34-22 edge in the paint and managed 13 points on the break.
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Columbus State.