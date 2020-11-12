Mustangs' Griffis signs with Valkyries

GRANITEVILLE — Maggie Griffis has had plenty of opportunities since her middle school days to be a part of key games and moments as a member of the Midland Valley softball team.
Being there for all those important region and playoff games, and doing it with a supportive group of teammates and coaches, is something she credits for her improvement as a player.
Thursday, she signed to continue that improvement at Converse College.
"It's a great accomplishment. I just want to thank my parents, my teammates, everybody who's pushed me and supported me," she said. "I wouldn't change it for the world. It's the best thing that's happened."
Griffis found everything she wanted at Converse – she said she loves the city of Spartanburg and the Converse campus, where she wants to major in biology and eventually go to medical school to become a physical therapist.
Griffis has been a versatile threat for Michelle Yeater's Mustangs, bringing a powerful bat to the cleanup spot in the order while playing first base. She's also pitched at Midland Valley, and she wants to continue doing that in addition to playing offense and defense in college.
Yeater has seen Griffis grow and mature over the course of six years as she's become a leader of the program. Yeater said that became even more obvious when Griffis, after the spring season was ended abruptly by the coronavirus pandemic, continued working hard to get better even when she and her teammates couldn't play.
"I think because of her work ethic and her dedication to the sport and wanting to continue on, the coach at that next level is not gonna have a problem with her workouts, working out on her own, keeping in shape, and doing what's needed for her team," Yeater said.