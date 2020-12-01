Local Results: Lady Jackets open new gym with big win

Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 57, River Bluff 28
The four-time defending Class AAAA state champion North Augusta girls opened their new gym with a blowout win Tuesday night over Class AAAAA opponent River Bluff.
Francis Marion signee Kiana Lee led the Lady Jackets (1-0) in scoring with 22 points, and Zuri Goldsberry added 13.
Next up on the schedule for North Augusta is another home game Friday against Georgia powerhouse Cross Creek.
South Aiken 57, Aquinas 41
Mekaihla Blocker scored 18 points, Allison Carter had 16 and JaKhia McDuffie added 12 for South Aiken in a season-opening win over Aquinas (Georgia).
The T-Breds (1-0) visit Silver Bluff next Tuesday.
Strom Thurmond 61, Midland Valley 29
Strom Thurmond's girls won big over Midland Valley for the second time in two nights, this time on the road.
Strom Thurmond (2-0) led 15-1 after one quarter and 30-9 at the half. The Rebels are scheduled to visit Saluda on Friday.
Midland Valley (0-2) is scheduled to visit Greenwood next Tuesday.
Augusta Christian 55, Fox Creek 33
Fox Creek's girls opened the season with a home loss to Augusta Christian.
The Predators (0-1) have a road game scheduled for next Monday at Aquinas (Georgia).
Silver Bluff 54, Williston-Elko 5
Silver Bluff's girls started their season with a bang, blowing out Williston-Elko at home.
Kalyn Glover had 18 points, three steals and three rebounds to lead Silver Bluff (1-0), which next plays at home next Tuesday against South Aiken.
Williston-Elko (0-1) is scheduled to visit Barnwell next Monday.
Boys' Basketball
River Bluff 54, North Augusta 44
North Augusta's boys couldn't overcome a big halftime deficit in a season-opening loss to River Bluff, the ninth-ranked team in Class AAAAA.
Austin Harrell scored 11 points and Amari Willcher had 10 for the Jackets (0-1), the preseason No. 7 team in Class AAAA.
North Augusta hosts Cross Creek (Georgia) on Friday.
Midland Valley 49, Strom Thurmond 39
Midland Valley's boys won for the second time in two nights over Strom Thurmond.
This time, though, the Mustangs (2-0) had to come back from a halftime deficit. That wasn't the case Monday, when they started the game on a 10-0 run and won by 14.
Midland Valley has a road game next Tuesday at Greenwood. Strom Thurmond (0-2) is at home next Tuesday against Batesburg-Leesville.
Silver Bluff 67, Williston-Elko 61
Khiree Cummings scored 22 points and Antonio Johnson had 17 to lead Silver Bluff to a season-opening win over Williston-Elko.
Silver Bluff (1-0) hosts South Aiken next Tuesday, while Williston-Elko (0-1) visits Barnwell next Monday.