Local Results for Jan. 29

Local results
Boys' Basketball

South Aiken 77, Midland Valley 37

South Aiken's boys outscored Midland Valley 48-14 in the second half Friday night to remain unbeaten in Region 5-AAAA play.

The T-Breds will try to lock up the league title next week with two games against rival Aiken. Midland Valley (2-4 in region) is off next week and closes out the regular season with games Feb. 16 and 18 against Aiken.

Anderson Christian 99, Wardlaw Academy 55

Avery Spurlock had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Wardlaw dropped to 11-4 overall and 2-4 in region play. The teams are scheduled to play again Tuesday at Wardlaw.

Girls' Basketball

Silver Bluff 54, Pelion 7

Silver Bluff's girls made quick work of Pelion to remain unbeaten in Region 5-AA play.

Kalyn Glover scored 13 points and Ahminah Taylor had 10 for Silver Bluff, which visits Edisto on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

