Local Results for Jan. 20

Girls' Basketball
No. 1 North Augusta 67, Midland Valley 17
Top-ranked North Augusta opened Region 5-AAAA play Tuesday with a 50-point win over Midland Valley.
The Lady Jackets (6-1, 1-0) put the game away early and led 45-5 at halftime. Kiana Lee scored 21 points, P'eris Smith had 14 and Zuri Goldsberry added 10.
The Lady Jackets and the Mustangs (0-7, 0-5) meet again Friday at Midland Valley.
Aquinas 41, Fox Creek 31
Fox Creek's girls fell on the road at Aquinas (Georgia) in non-region play.
The Predators (5-4, 2-0 Region 5-AAA) are scheduled to play Aquinas again on Saturday.
Silver Bluff 58, Wade Hampton 46
Silver Bluff opened Tuesday's game on a 14-0 run and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way to beat Wade Hampton.
Kalyn Glover scored 22 points, Aaliyah Lawrence had 16 and Ahminah Taylor added 10 for Silver Bluff (5-1, 1-0 Region 5-AA), which hosts Barnwell on Friday.
Boys' Basketball
North Augusta 71, Midland Valley 42
North Augusta got into the Region 5-AAAA win column Tuesday night with a lopsided win over Midland Valley.
The Yellow Jackets (4-6, 1-2), the two-time defending region champions, bounced back after a rough start to league play with two losses to South Aiken.
It's the first loss in region play for the Mustangs (4-3, 2-1) who swept Airport in December.
The teams meet again Friday at Midland Valley.
Brookland-Cayce 57, Fox Creek 42
Fox Creek's boys fell on the road at seventh-ranked Brookland-Cayce in a Region 5-AAA game.
The teams are scheduled to play again Friday.
Wade Hampton 86, Silver Bluff 44
Silver Bluff's boys fell on the road in a Region 5-AA game.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) have a home game Friday against Barnwell.
Wardlaw 82, Cambridge Academy 55
Wardlaw Academy evened its record in region play with a big win at Cambridge Academy.
The Patriots (9-2, 2-2 SCISA Region 1-A) were led by Avery Spurlock, who had a triple-double with 21 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Ethan Anderson added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Wardlaw hosts King Academy on Thursday.