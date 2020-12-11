Local Results for Dec. 11

Boys' Basketball
River Bluff 74, Midland Valley 38
Midland Valley's boys fell down big early and couldn't catch up in a loss Friday night at Class AAAAA opponent River Bluff.
The Mustangs (2-2) are scheduled to visit Strom Thurmond on Tuesday in non-region play.
Postponements/Cancellations
Several more basketball games around the state were either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, including a few match-ups involving local teams.
The varsity boys' game between Fox Creek and Silver Bluff, a key SCISA region game between Wardlaw and Laurens Academy and a non-region game between Wagener-Salley and Pelion all had to be called off Friday night. If and when those games are rescheduled will be announced at a later date.