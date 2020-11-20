Lady Jackets picked No. 1 in preseason hoops rankings

The champs are still considered the team to beat.
North Augusta's girls' basketball team, winner of four consecutive state titles, is the top-ranked team in Class AAAA in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association's preseason rankings, released Friday.
Ranked second to start the season is South Pointe, runner-up to the Lady Jackets in each of the previous two seasons, followed by Westwood, Greenville, Irmo, Myrtle Beach, Dreher, A.C. Flora, Travelers Rest and West Florence.
The Lady Jackets graduated two all-state seniors in Tyliah Burns (Winston-Salem State) and J'Mani Ingram (Winthrop), but return loads of talent and experience – like Francis Marion signee Kiana Lee and star sophomore P'eris Smith.
It's their time to lead a North Augusta program with a 109-5 record, 19 consecutive playoff wins and 45 straight wins in region games during the four-year championship run.
Aiken High's boys are looking for a championship of their own, and they'll start the season ranked second in Class AAAA. East Carolina signee RJ Felton was recognized as one of the state's Elite Boys, and he'll lead a deep, hungry group of Hornets.
They're not the defending Region 5-AAAA champions, though – that title belongs to North Augusta, the back-to-back league champions who are led by top-five senior Colin Rodrigues.
A.C. Flora is the preseason No. 1, followed by Aiken, Irmo, Hartsville, James Island, Myrtle Beach, North Augusta, Darlington, Travelers Rest and Greenville.
No other teams in the Aiken Standard coverage area are ranked, but two individuals were recognized as top-five seniors in Class A: Ridge Spring-Monetta's Jaliyah Bussey and Wagener-Salley's AJ Swedenburg.
Four-time defending state champion Dorman is No. 1 in the Class AAAAA boys' rankings, and Clover is No. 1 on the girls' side.
Keenan swept the Class AAA state championships in the spring, and the Raiders' boys' and girls' teams will start the season ranked No. 1.
Three-time defending champion Gray Collegiate is No. 1 in the Class AA boys' poll, and Christ Church is the girls' No. 1.
Great Falls' boys', who last year won their 11th state title in program history, are No. 1 in Class A. Military Magnet is No. 1 on the girls' side.
The first contest date for South Carolina High School League schools is Nov. 30. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 15 for the girls, with the boys starting the next day.
SCBCA Preseason Rankings
Elite Boys
John Butler, Christ Church; Jazian Gortman, Keenan; Cesare Edwards, Hartsville; RJ Felton, Aiken; Robert McCray, A.C. Flora; Julian Phillips, Blythewood; Jalen Breazeale, Dorman; DaVeon Thomas, Ridge View
Elite Girls
Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan; Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon; Aylesha Wade, Clover; Laila Acox, Ridge View; Jada Jones, Rock Hill; Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest; Anala Nelson, Lower Richland; Joyce Edwards, Camden
*Seniors who are an “Elite” player will NOT also be a Top 5 senior in their classification.
Class AAAAA Boys
1. Dorman
2. Ridge View
3. Mauldin
4. Blythewood
5. Dutch Fork
6. Spartanburg
7. Goose Creek
8. Carolina Forest
9. River Bluff
10. Byrnes
Top 5 Seniors: Tyler Rice, Ridge View; Myles Jenkins, River Bluff; Jameson Tucker, Mauldin; James Lovorn, T.L. Hanna; Earl Burgess, Dorman
Class AAAAA Girls
1. Clover
2. Sumter
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Summerville
5. Ridge View
6. Rock Hill
7. J.L. Mann
8. Lexington
9. Nation Ford
10. Wando
Top 5 Seniors: Janiyah Hagood, J.L. Mann; Jalani Adams, Mauldin; Layken Cox, Sumter; Janae Whaley, RB Stall; Vanessa
Blake, Ashley Ridge
Class AAAA Boys
1. A.C. Flora
2. Aiken
3. Irmo
4. Hartsville
5. James Island
6. Myrtle Beach
7. North Augusta
8. Darlington
9. Travelers Rest
10. Greenville
Top 5 Seniors: Bailey Wiseman, James Island; Cohen Gaskins, James Island; Ayden Hickman, Myrtle Beach; Travis
Cooper, West Florence; Colin Rodrigues, North Augusta
Class AAAA Girls
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Greenville
5. Irmo
6. Myrtle Beach
7. Dreher
8. A.C. Flora
9. Travelers Rest
10. West Florence
Top 5 Seniors: Amber Burton, Dreher; Trinity Franklin, Greenville; Tabby Littlefield, Greer; Trinity Adams, South Pointe; Malayziah Etheredge, Westwood
Class AAA Boys
1. Keenan
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Seneca
4. Bishop England
5. Lower Richland
6. Georgetown
7. Southside
8. Marlboro County
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Emerald
Top 5 Seniors: Daniel Brooks, Bishop England; Adam Comer, Broome; Banks Atkins, Chapman; Aubrey Richardson, Brookland-Cayce; DreVeon Scott, Marlboro County
Class AAA Girls
1. Keenan
2. Clinton
3. Southside
4. Lower Richland
5. Daniel
6. Bishop England
7. Wren
8. Marlboro County
9. Camden
10. Pendleton
Top 5 Seniors: De’Shanti Watts, Clinton; Sincere Hicks, Daniel; Jordan Thompson, Southside; Jamaria Sampson, Fairfield Central; Jaiha Williams, Bishop England
Class AA Boys
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Christ Church
4. Greer Middle College
5. Burke
6. Wade Hampton
7. York Prep
8. Marion
9. Lee Central
10. Cheraw
Top 5 Seniors: Chase McDuffie, Gray Collegiate; Trevon Miles, Latta; Marshall Myers, Cheraw; TJ Sanders, Marion; Isaac
Hawkins, Legion Collegiate
Class AA Girls
1. Christ Church
2. Marion
3. Saluda
4. North Charleston
5. Woodland
6. Phillip Simmons
7. Latta
8. Mullins
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Blacksburg
Top 5 Seniors: Mikala Logan, Blacksburg; Kalisha Hill, Saluda; Tonaja Lester, Marion; Jen'Lea Nichols, Mullins; Moya
McDuffie, Latta
Class A Boys
1. Great Falls
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Southside Christain
4. C.E. Murray
5. Military Magnet
6. Calhoun County
7. Allendale-Fairfax
8. High Point Academy
9. Denmark-Olar
10. McCormick
Top 5 Seniors: Literyian Tyler, North; Ian Thomson, Southside Christian; Quiz Thomas, Johnsonville; Shawn Jones, Allendale- Fairfax; AJ Swedenburg, Wagener-Salley
Class A Girls
1. Military Magnet
2. High Point Academy
3. East Clarendon
4. Estill
5. Whale Branch
6. Lake View
7. Denmark-Olar
8. Cross
9. Scott's Branch
10. Blackville-Hilda
Top 5 Seniors: Rishonna Washington, Blackville-Hilda; Jaliyah Bussey, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Zhani Thompson, Whale Branch; Hannah Fuller, Southside Christian; Cambria Parker, Scotts Branch