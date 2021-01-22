Lady Jackets cruise past Mustangs

NORTH AUGUSTA 72, MIDLAND VALLEY 9
GRANITEVILLE — North Augusta's girls didn't show much rust this week despite a series of postponements that delayed their start of the Region 5-AAAA basketball schedule.
The top-ranked Lady Jackets, away from the court for more than a month, looked this week just like they normally do. Already with Tuesday's 67-17 win over Midland Valley under their belts, North Augusta finished off the sweep with a 72-9 victory Friday night on the road.
The Lady Jackets (8-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) again didn't waste any time surging ahead, opening the game on a 14-0 run and then answering the Mustangs' (0-8, 0-6) first bucket with a 23-0 run.
North Augusta led 20-2 after one quarter and 43-4 at the half. The Lady Jackets remained relentless regardless of rotation, and the onslaught continued in the second half.
Kiana Lee scored 24 points to lead four North Augusta players in double figures. P'eris Smith added 12, and Zuri Goldsberry and Suniyah Rollins added 10 apiece.
As usual, it was a combination of fierce defense and an avalanche of transition baskets that produced another blowout.
Taleyah Dunbar led Midland Valley in scoring with four points.
Up next for North Augusta is next week's home and home against Aiken, starting with Tuesday's game at home. Midland Valley is at home Tuesday against South Aiken before visiting the T-Breds on Friday.
Boys
North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 35
North Augusta's boys also wrapped up a sweep Friday, putting away Midland Valley with a 53-35 win that evens their region record.
The 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets (5-6, 2-2), swept a week ago by South Aiken, needed to take care of business this week with two games against No. 2 Aiken looming next week. They did, winning both games by a combined 47 points.
Colin Rodrigues scored a game-high 13 points to lead North Augusta. His windmill jam in the final seconds, a familiar exclamation point, signified another Jackets victory. Naijah Buchanan had 10 points, and Amarri Wilcher scored all eight of his in the second half.
TJ McElmurray led Midland Valley (4-4, 2-2) with 11 points and played strong defense near the rim. He exited briefly in the second half for treatment on his foot following an awkward landing, but rebounded to score seven points in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs attempted to rally. Ty're Green added nine points.
North Augusta led 5-4 after one quarter as both teams played at a frantic pace that didn't produce many quality looks. The Jackets pulled ahead 21-10 at the half as they generated better scoring opportunities of their own while continuing to limit Midland Valley's, then took advantage of the Mustangs' mistakes in the second half to put the game away.
Next week's series against Aiken is a chance for North Augusta, the two-time defending league champs, to jump back into the title chase. Midland Valley's not out, either, and can make a big statement next week against South Aiken.