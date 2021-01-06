Lady Bulldogs thinking bigger after last year's playoff run

Chasen Redd didn't like what he was seeing from his team, and he let his players know about it.
Redd, Silver Bluff's second-year girls' basketball coach, couldn't stand the Lady Bulldogs' sluggish start Tuesday night at South Aiken. They missed free throws. They didn't convert on easy opportunities around the basket. They had defensive lapses that led to points at the other end.
"I chewed them out in the locker room, for sure," he said, referring to his speech after they left the floor with an 18-15 halftime lead.
Improved play followed.
Redd admitted that the 43-31 win wasn't a great game for the Lady Bulldogs, but he was pleased that they played a team and fought back to secure the victory.
Expectations are high for this group after last year's team finished second in Region 5-AA and hosted two playoff games for the first time in nearly a decade.
He felt the Lady Bulldogs' playoff run a year ago ended prematurely in the second round, a loss in which Class AA Player of the Year Kelsey Brown scored 43 points and powered fourth-seeded Brashier Middle College to a come-from-behind victory.
Key players like All-State selection Alashia Jackson moved on after graduation, but Redd has grander plans for this group. He warned back in the fall that he had a special team, and now they're getting the chance to show it.
"We're talented. We're really fast," he said. "We didn't shoot the ball well tonight, but we've been shooting the ball pretty hot this year. I really think this team is five times better than last year's. It's still early. We're 3-1 – should've been 4-0. We lost to (South Aiken on Dec. 8). We were missing three players, three starters, and lost by seven at home to them. We shouldn't have."
Redd said his team made a statement with a 73-13 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt back in November, and a couple of weeks later they beat Williston-Elko 54-5 before falling 52-45 to the T-Breds.
They avenged that loss Tuesday, and they showed signs of the trouble they can give to their opponents.
The defense swarms and forces turnovers, and the Lady Bulldogs have plenty of athleticism to get out into the open floor and convert on the fast break. The guards have plenty of speed to drive into the lane, and 6-foot sophomore Aaliyah Lawrence can do plenty of damage in the paint.
Lawrence scored 16 points Tuesday, and freshman guard Ahminah Taylor had 10. Returning All-Region pick Kalyn Glover – the only senior on the team – and junior M'ya Cribbs have shown in past seasons they can take over games quickly, and junior Jayla Valentine is another proven returner.
The combination of skill, experience and youth has Redd thinking big for the Lady Bulldogs. Though there haven't been many opportunities to track their progress in competition, he knows what to look for to see if they're on track when Region 5-AA play begins next week against Pelion.
"Team ball. Better defense. We've got to work on that defense," he said. "I'm gonna say it now – I think we're the most talented group in the region. Just being honest. It's a mix of a couple things – defense, got to shoot it a little better – but I think we should do very well in our region play."