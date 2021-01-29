Jackets thwart comeback, hand Hornets league loss

NORTH AUGUSTA 63, AIKEN 55
Hopes of a third consecutive region championship may have dried up Friday night for the North Augusta boys' basketball team, but the Yellow Jackets still had the chance to play spoiler for a rival.
The Jackets, who let a 15-point third-quarter lead dwindle to two but never fell behind, outlasted Aiken 63-55 to salvage a series split and hand the Hornets what could be a costly loss in region play.
Colin Rodrigues scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Jackets (6-7, 3-3 Region 5-AAAA), who used deadly 3-point shooting to a build a lead that was just big enough. Austin Harrell hit two 3s and scored 10 points, and Amarri Wilcher scored all nine of his points on three triples.
RJ Felton led Aiken (6-7, 1-1) with 23 points, and his back-to-back breakaway jams fired up the home crowd late in the third quarter and forced North Augusta to call a timeout.
As the Jackets walked back to their sideline, Rodrigues pointed up to the scoreboard – North Augusta's lead was still 11 as the 2-minute mark approached in the third.
Two minutes later, the lead was only two. Felton scored 17 of Aiken's 22 points in the quarter, and the Hornets looked poised to pull off a double-digit comeback to stun the Jackets for the second year in a row.
Aiken took dead aim at the lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, launching 3-pointers that never found their mark. North Augusta also took a few swings at the knockout punch, but not one of them landed.
Where the Jackets were able to put away the game, though, was at the free throw line. They went 8-for-12 from the stripe in the fourth quarter as Aiken could only muster six points as its comeback came up just short.
Harrell and Wilcher were on fire in the opening minutes of the game, as each hit a pair of 3s as North Augusta quickly built an 11-2 lead.
Aiken's Kameron Williamson, who finished the game with 11 points, scored nine in the first quarter and Aiken was down just 20-16 heading to the second.
The Jackets built on that advantage over the next 8 minutes, and they led 37-27 at the half.
The 3s were again falling in the third quarter for the Jackets, with Rodrigues draining two and Wilcher burying his third. The lead swelled to 15 before Aiken's furious rally.
North Augusta is already out of the region title race with those three losses, but Aiken remains very much alive with six region games remaining – including two next week against a South Aiken team that's 6-0 in league play and can lock up the title.
The first of those games is Tuesday at Aiken, followed by a rematch at South Aiken on Friday.
North Augusta, which isn't yet mathematically eliminated from earning the region's second playoff spot, wraps up league play with a road game Tuesday at Airport and then the rematch at home Friday.
Girls
NORTH AUGUSTA 61, AIKEN 22
Leave it to the champs to put together another massive scoring run to put a game out of reach.
That's just what North Augusta's girls do, and the four-time defending Class AAAA state champions did it again Friday to bury Aiken and remain unbeaten in region play.
Aiken (4-2, 2-2) hung tough early and played strong defensively, and North Augusta's lead was just 5-4 near the midway mark of the first quarter.
Then the Lady Jackets (10-1, 4-0) scored 24 of the next 25 points and led 29-5 at the half.
Kiana Lee scored a game-high 25 points, Celena Grant had 14 and Zuri Goldsberry had 13 for North Augusta.
Suniyah Rollins beat the buzzer in the first quarter to give North Augusta an 11-4 lead, then Grant did the same in the second for the 24-point halftime lead.
Te'Asia Hair led Aiken in scoring with six points, and Jazmin McCollough and Arianna Williams had five apiece.
Aiken's best quarter was the third, yet the deficit was still 43-15 as North Augusta overwhelmed yet another opponent.
The Lady Jackets have two games next week against Airport, which is currently second in the region at 2-1. Aiken has two games against South Aiken, which very well may determine who gets the region's second playoff spot.