Hornets surge in 2nd half, complete sweep of Mustangs

Friday night's game had the makings of another nail-biter between the Aiken High and Midland Valley girls' basketball teams.
Then it quickly turned into a blowout.
Aiken, which led by a point at halftime, outscored Midland Valley by 21 in the second half in a 47-25 home win to sweep the teams' regular-season series.
Tuesday's game was tight throughout, with Aiken eventually walking out with a 55-51 victory.
Friday very much looked like it might play out in a similar fashion, as the teams traded baskets, fouls and turnovers in the opening minutes.
Aiken led 10-8 after the first quarter, then closed the second on a 6-0 run after Midland Valley surged to an 18-13 lead.
The Hornets didn't cool off in the locker room, out-scoring the Mustangs 11-2 in the third as nothing went right for the visitors.
Midland Valley's miscues didn't go unpunished. Jazmin McCollough, Quantasia Davis and Montana Valentine all converted breakaway layups, and then Norriyah Bradley added one of her own after burying a long jumper.
Just like that, Aiken was up 10 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets weren't finished. Back-to-back Bradley layups made it 38-22, and McCollough scored six points in the quarter to close out the 22-point victory.
McCollough led Aiken in scoring with 10 points. Davis scored eight, Bradley had seven and Valentine added six.
Kaiya Wright scored a game-high 11 points to lead Midland Valley, and Alissa Brophy had seven. The duo combined for all 10 of the Mustangs' points in the second quarter.
With the wins this week, Aiken is 2-0 in Region 5-AAAA play ahead of next week's series against Airport.
Midland Valley is off to an 0-4 start to region play and has next week off before a home-and-home with four-time defending state champion North Augusta.