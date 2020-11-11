Game Balls: Strong performances close out regular season

Mike Adams, ATH
Fox Creek
Adams rushed for a 26-yard touchdown and passed for the go-ahead 44-yard score in the Predators' 28-14 win over Swansea.
Nigel Brown, LB/OL
Wagener-Salley
Brown made 12 tackles (four for loss) on defense and graded out at 80 percent on the offensive line with a knockdown block in the War Eagles' 62-20 win over Calhoun County.
Nathan Chandler, QB/LB
Wagener-Salley
Chandler completed all three of his pass attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for another touchdown and made 11 tackles (two for loss) against Calhoun County.
Elijah Davis, TE/LB
Wagener-Salley
Davis made eight tackles (three for loss) and caught an 86-yard touchdown pass against Calhoun County.
Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff
Dunbar rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 19-0 win over Midland Valley.
Brenden Johnson, Manager
Wagener-Salley
Johnson celebrated Senior Night with a 20-yard touchdown run before the opening kickoff against Calhoun County.
Kash Johnson, RB/DB
Fox Creek
Johnson rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Swansea.
Javier Rudolph, QB/DB
Williston-Elko
Rudolph went 9-for-11 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns and added 71 rushing yards and two more scores on 18 carries in the Blue Devils' 58-38 win over Denmark-Olar.
Quincy Wells, RB/LB
Fox Creek
Wells rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Swansea.
Maleik Williams, QB
Silver Bluff
Williams accounted for 113 yards of total offense and rushed for two touchdowns against Midland Valley.