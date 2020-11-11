You are the owner of this article.
Game Balls: Strong performances close out regular season

7008ElijahDavis.JPG
Wagener-Salley's Elijah Davis (7) and Nathan Chandler (14) track down Calhoun County's Tyriek Dunbar.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Mike Adams, ATH
Fox Creek

Adams rushed for a 26-yard touchdown and passed for the go-ahead 44-yard score in the Predators' 28-14 win over Swansea.

Nigel Brown, LB/OL
Wagener-Salley

Brown made 12 tackles (four for loss) on defense and graded out at 80 percent on the offensive line with a knockdown block in the War Eagles' 62-20 win over Calhoun County.

Nathan Chandler, QB/LB
Wagener-Salley

Chandler completed all three of his pass attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for another touchdown and made 11 tackles (two for loss) against Calhoun County.

Elijah Davis, TE/LB
Wagener-Salley

Davis made eight tackles (three for loss) and caught an 86-yard touchdown pass against Calhoun County.

Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff

Dunbar rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 19-0 win over Midland Valley.

Brenden Johnson, Manager
Wagener-Salley

Johnson celebrated Senior Night with a 20-yard touchdown run before the opening kickoff against Calhoun County.

A special Senior Night: Wagener-Salley team manager scores opening TD

Kash Johnson, RB/DB
Fox Creek

Johnson rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Swansea.

Javier Rudolph, QB/DB
Williston-Elko

Rudolph went 9-for-11 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns and added 71 rushing yards and two more scores on 18 carries in the Blue Devils' 58-38 win over Denmark-Olar.

Quincy Wells, RB/LB
Fox Creek

Wells rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Swansea.

Maleik Williams, QB
Silver Bluff

Williams accounted for 113 yards of total offense and rushed for two touchdowns against Midland Valley.

