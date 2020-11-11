Four T-Breds sign with college programs

Four significant contributors to successful South Aiken sports programs signed Wednesday night to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Peyton Boozer is staying close to home to play baseball at USC Aiken; Hannah Gunsallus is heading to Lees-McRae to swim; Hallie Miller will play softball at Columbia International; and Hailey Roth is going to Wofford to play soccer.
Boozer was a freshman when head coach Michael Baker came aboard, and he contributed to the T-Breds' powerful varsity program from day one. He's grown into one of the team's leaders despite battling difficult injuries – he's used those as motivation to keep getting better and stronger, and that's earned him the opportunity to pitch for the Pacers.
"It's a dream come true. It's like chapter two in my life. I've gone through a lot with my arm, and I feel like the next step will be wonderful going to USC Aiken," said Boozer, who wants to study sports management as he represents his hometown with plenty of his old South Aiken teammates. "It's going to be fun. The coaching staff there is awesome. I think it's going to be a big journey coming up."
Gunsallus has been a big point-earner for South Aiken's championship-caliber swim program, owning the long-distance races while also contributing to the T-Breds' title-winning relay teams.
She's served as a co-captain of the team and often acted as another coach in the pool to her younger teammates. Lees-McRae, where she wants to study criminal justice, appealed to her with its campus in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains and a swim program that checked off all of the boxes she needed.
"The program (at South Aiken), it gives you a sense of family that you may not get with your club team. It's different, and the bond is so much stronger," she said. "You have those friends for life. I think that's really special, and it teaches you about teamwork and growing and taking responsibility, like if you false start or something. I wouldn't trade this team for the world."
Miller has been a leader and one of the hardest workers for South Aiken's softball program, and she's worked at as many positions as possible to try to help out her team.
"I mean, it's crazy," she said. "I've been through a lot in my athletic career, and it's great to finally get somewhere and feel comfortable and not have to have the stress of getting recruited and all that. I'm just excited for the next step."
Columbia International had the academics – she wants to study sports management – she was looking for, and she loved the atmosphere within the Rams' softball program. Initially eyed as a middle infielder, Miller's abilities behind the plate caught her future coaches' attention.
Roth, one of head coach Dave Mihoulides' original "soccer daughters" from the club level all the way up through high school, has been the cornerstone of a suffocating South Aiken defense.
Now Wofford's program wants her to be their central defender to keep the back line strong, like she did as a sophomore when the T-Breds outscored their opponents 120-7 and won their second state title in three years.
Wofford appealed to her in a variety of ways – the program itself, the coaches, the campus and the academics. She wants to go pre-med and major in biology.
"It's really exciting. It's a big relief," she said. "... I've always wanted to go Division I and play since I was a little girl. It's very exciting and I feel blessed to be able to have this opportunity."