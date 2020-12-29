You are the owner of this article.
Five named to all-area girls' tennis team

Five area players have been selected for the All-Aiken Standard Girls' Tennis team.

South Aiken's Natalie Cannon and Hannah Dickson, North Augusta's Ansley Hooks and Bailey McNair, and Aiken High's Carolyn Marvin were picked for the team.

Cannon, a newcomer to the T-Breds after transferring from the Upstate, stepped right into the lineup at No. 1 singles and helped South Aiken to another Region 5-AAAA championship.

Dickson held down the No. 2 singles spot and picked up key points for the T-Breds on their way to the league title and a return trip to the Class AAAA playoffs.

Hooks scored important victories at No. 1 singles, and McNair did the same at No. 2, for North Augusta as the Lady Jackets went 10-4 overall and finished alone in second in Region 5-AAAA to make the playoffs.

Marvin is a familiar name on the all-area team, having been listed among the top locals for four consecutive years. She was the Hornets' top player and led them to an at-large spot in the playoffs, and she qualified for the Class AAAAA-AAAA state singles tournament.

The Aiken Standard Girls' Tennis Player of the Year will be announced at the end of the school year.

