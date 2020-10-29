Energetic Aiken reaches Lower State final

AIKEN 3, JAMES ISLAND 0
Aiken High volleyball coach Jeremy Rinder said Tuesday that his team would have to maintain its high energy level for an entire match in order to reach the heights he knows his players can.
That energy was on full display Thursday from start to finish of the Hornets' second-round Class AAAA playoff match against James Island. Two nights after being pushed to a fifth set following a 2-0 start, Aiken slammed the door with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-13 sweep to advance to Monday's Lower State championship match at Hilton Head Island High School.
"I am so proud of our team. I'm so proud of our seniors. Yesterday, our seniors kind of took over and told the team, 'This is what's gonna happen,'" Rinder said. "We had that mentality today and talked about it all day – we're not gonna let it happen in here. That sort of energy right there is what's gonna carry us where we want to go. We fully believe in our locker room that if we have that kind of energy, we can play with and beat anybody. Super excited, super proud of them."
Aiken (24-3) played at a high enough level Thursday that James Island simply couldn't keep up. The Hornets surged to big leads in all three sets and never allowed the Trojans a chance at coming back to force a fifth set like May River did on Tuesday.
The Hornets hit a blistering .447 as a team. Brianna Mahoney hit .586 with 19 kills, Natalie Bland hit .577 with 17 kills, and Ansley Kitchings hit .500 with seven kills to lead the way.
"Our outsides came alive today. Bri Mahoney had an unbelievable game. Absolutely unstoppable. She came alive. Natalie, too," Rinder said. "They both had really, really good games. Whenever you have something that you know you can count on, like that outside, it opens up the floor for everybody else to be more productive. We weren't one-dimensional, by any means, but our outsides came alive today and made a huge difference."
Caroline Tyler dished out 41 assists and had a team-high three aces. The Hornets committed only one error in serve receive, Sophia Frank led the team with 17 digs and Mahoney and Bland completed double-doubles with 16 apiece.
"Sophia, man. Sophia. That was probably Sophia's best game this season, which we talked about," Rinder said. "We want our next game to be our best game and we want to peak at the right time, and I think we're doing that. I really do. Sophia, man, she had a great game. Over the past couple of weeks she's really taken responsibility for the defense, which is what you want out of your libero. When a ball hits the floor she takes it personally, and that's what we like to see."
Hilton Head Island is the opponent Monday in the Lower State final. The Seahawks denied a third installment of the city rivalry this season by stopping South Aiken in four sets, 13-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.
The season came to an end in the second round of the Class AA playoffs for Silver Bluff. Andrew Jackson eliminated the Region 5-AA champion Lady Dogs, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15.