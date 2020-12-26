Champions fill all-area swim teams

The All-Aiken Standard swim team is once again loaded with championship performers.
A different swimmer was picked for each of the eight individual races for both the girls' and boys' teams – with one exception – plus honorable mentions.
South Aiken and North Augusta had the most swimmers selected with nine apiece, followed by Strom Thurmond with eight, Aiken with four, and Midland Valley and Fox Creek had one apiece.
South Aiken's trio of Kaitlyn Golyski, Hannah Gunsallus and Emily Robinson are the finalists for Girls' Swimmer of the Year. North Augusta's Madden Bell, South Aiken's Lincoln Green and Aiken's Tucker Samaha are the finalists for Boys' Swimmer of the Year.
Golyski is the reason why there isn't a different pick for each individual race – she made that impossible by winning state championships in two of them, the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, to add to her Region 5-AAAA championships in each. Additionally, she teamed up with Gunsallus, Robinson and Annie Hobson to finish third in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 400 freestyle relays – they won region titles in each.
Gunsallus, in addition to those relay finishes, earned big points individually at state by finishing fourth in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle.
Robinson added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley and a sixth in the 100 breaststroke. At region she won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Bell's top finish at state was a runner-up in the 50 freestyle to go along with an 11th in the 100 butterfly. He was also part of North Augusta's 200 medley (16th place) and 200 freestyle relay (18th) teams. He won region championships in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay.
Green also had a runner-up finish at state, taking second in the 100 butterfly. He also finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and raced on the T-Breds' 200 medley (12th) and 200 freestyle (15th) relay teams. He won region championships in the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Samaha again showed off his speed at the state championships, taking third in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 freestyle.
The winner of Boys' and Girls' Swimmer of the Year will be announced at the end of the school year.