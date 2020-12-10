Area volleyball players earn All-State, All-Star nods

Ten area high school volleyball players have been recognized by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports as either All-State or North-South All-Star honorees.
Aiken High's fiery sophomore outside hitter Natalie Bland was named to the Class AAAA All-State team for the second consecutive season, and savvy senior setter Caroline Tyler was picked for the Class AAAAA/AAAA South All-Star team. The duo helped lead the Hornets on an unbeaten run to a Region 5-AAAA championship and a spot in the Class AAAA Lower State championship match.
South Aiken senior assist machine Christa Berry, like Bland an All-State pick a year ago, is back on the Class AAAA All-State team after helping the T-Breds to the second round of the state playoffs.
North Augusta senior All-State hitter Shelby Smith did a little bit of everything for a scrappy Yellow Jackets team, leading them in kills while making key contributions on the back end defensively in addition to at the service line.
Fox Creek senior outside hitter Camryn Ray, an All-State pick last year in Class AA, was picked to represent the Predators as a member of the Class AAA/AA/A South All-Stars.
Silver Bluff senior middle Rauri Key-Crawford and senior outside hitter and middle blocker Laurie Lamar each were chosen for the Class AA All-State team after leading the Lady Dogs to an unbeaten run through Region 5-AA and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
Wagener-Salley junior outside hitter Gracie Starnes made the Class A All-State team after a memorable season for the War Eagles that included a 14-0 league record for a fourth consecutive Region 3-A championship.
Starnes is joined by Ridge Spring-Monetta seniors Jaliyah Bussey and Mikala Middlebrooks, who led the Lady Trojans to a 16-6 overall record and a trip to the playoffs as Region 3-A's No. 2 seed.
All-State teams were chosen for all five of the South Carolina High School League's classifications, and four North-South All Star teams of seniors were picked – however, the North-South matches and accompanying festivities will not take place due to coronavirus concerns.