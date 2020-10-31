Area runners finish strong at SCISA state championships

South Aiken Baptist's boys' cross country team and Mead Hall's Virginia Gwinn each finished second in their respective SCISA Class A state championship races Saturday at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.
The Crusaders, runners-up a year ago, finished behind state champion Trinity Classical Academy with 72 points.
Kyle Kaufelds led the Region 4-A champions with a fourth-place finish in 18:30.40. Patrick Kaufelds joined him in the top 10, finishing seventh in 18:59.10.
South Aiken Baptist also counted times from Ben Kilroy (16th, 19:57.30), Sterling Osbon (18th, 20:26.70) and Ben Ferrick (35th, 22:07.10).
Wardlaw Academy finished eighth with 172 points. Leading the Patriots was Briggs Williams, who finished sixth in 18:54.10 to join Kyle and Patrick Kaufelds on the All-State team.
The Patriots also counted times from Michael Martin (27th, 21:11.30), Collin Holsomback (23:44.60), Cooper Davis (51st, 23:58.10) and Thomas Proctor (58th, 24:42.30).
Gwinn, who won the Region 4-A girls' race, took second at state and earned All-State honors with a time of 21:59.88, just 8.57 seconds behind state champion Alexandra Larue of Charleston Collegiate.
She, South Aiken Baptist's Natalie Gregory and Wardlaw's Rese Pruett each raced as individuals. Gregory took 31st with a time of 27:40.78, and Pruett was 39th in 28:56.39.