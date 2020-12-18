Area football players earn All-State honors

Twenty-two area high school football players were named to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association's All-State teams, which were released Friday.
Ten of those players were named All-State at their specific position, while the remaining 12 were honorable mentions.
Class A had the largest local representation, with 12 total honorees.
Wagener-Salley defensive lineman Elijah Davis, Williston-Elko defensive back Bryce Washington, offensive linemen Kanaan Ligons of Ridge Spring-Monetta and Nigel Brown of Wagener-Salley, wide receivers AJ Swedenburg of Wagener-Salley and Adrian Chandler of Williston-Elko, and specialist Daquan Hicks of Ridge Spring-Monetta all were chosen All-State at their respective positions.
Additionally, earning honorable mention recognition were Ridge Spring-Monetta wide receiver Bret Smith, Williston-Elko quarterback Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko lineman Jeb Lott, Ridge Spring-Monetta lineman Jevon Morris and Ridge Spring-Monetta linebacker Nehemiah Brooks.
The next largest local group came from Class AAAA, with five total selections.
North Augusta offensive lineman Joe DeLaughter and South Aiken specialist Ethan Youmans were each named All-State at their respective positions, and three more T-Breds – linebacker Demaurion Ginn, defensive lineman Jabez Oliphant and wide receiver Jonathan Burns – were named honorable mention.
Three Silver Bluff Bulldogs earned spots on the Class AA team, led by All-State offensive lineman Corey Heath. Quarterback Maleik Williams and running back Traevon Dunbar were named honorable mention.
Two Strom Thurmond linebackers made the Class AAA list as honorable mentions, with Justin Rouse and Devron Williams representing the Rebels.
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS AAAAA
Offense
Quarterback
Josh Davis, Stratford; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork; Undre Lindsay, Gaffney.
Running back
Riley Myers, River Bluff; Chance Black, Dorman; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester.
Wide receiver
Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork; Christian Watkins, Northwestern; Elijah Spence, Dutch Fork; Jordan Smith, Ridge View; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood; Solomon Butler, Berkeley; Zavier Short, Chapin.
Tight end
Robbie Ouzts, Rock Hill; Griffin Reid, Dutch Fork.
Offensive line
Caleb Godfree, Carolina Forest; Chase Sweigart, Chapin; Jackson Campeau, Summerville; Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester; Nicholas Solomons, Spring Valley; Thornton Gentry, Chapin; Tyson Draughn, Dorman; Sawyer Whitman, Gaffney.
Athlete
Caden Sullivan, Boiling Springs; DeQuandre Smith, Spring Valley.
Defense
Defensive line
Brian Cook, Spartanburg; Deondre’ Smith, Cane Bay; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View; Justus Boone, Sumter; Ryan Wynn, T.L. Hanna; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley; Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney.
Linebacker
DeShawn McKnight, Sumter; Adam Molnar, River Bluff; DJ Hutcherson, Blythewood; Gregory Johnson, Northwestern; Isaiah Boyd, Lexington; Judah McJimpsey, Spartanburg; Jesus Dowdle, Gaffney.
Defensive back
Jy Martin, Byrnes; Adam Janack, Carolina Forest; John Javis IV, Spring Valley; Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek; Randy Caldwell, Mauldin; Trace Danley, Dutch Fork.
Specialist
Adam Roberts, T.L. Hanna; Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern.
Honorable mention
Alex Hudemer, Summerville; Bennett Galloway, Chapin; Camron Eubanks, Dorman; Carnell Jones, Summerville; Colin Bryant, Wando; Conner Lehmann, Chapin; Dakota Quinonez, Byrnes; De’Andre Jones, Summerville; Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek; Derrick McCroey, Northwestern; Devin Gaddis, Fort Dorchester; Dre’ Pinkney, Boiling Springs; Edward Owusu, Dutch Fork; Ethan Rennels, Boiling Springs; Gage Lewis, Summerville ; Jason Tore, T.L. Hanna; Jay Billingsly, T.L. Hanna; JD Ratliff, Spartanburg; Jordan Knox, Northwestern; Jordan Porter, Summerville; Josh Calloway, Chapin; Josiah Schrodt, Lexington; Keith Desassure, Fort Dorchester; Key’Shard McCroey, Northwestern; Marc Wells, Northwestern; Matt Smith, Spartanburg; Nana Burris, Byrnes; OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester; Randy Caldwell. Mauldin; RaShaun Smith, Goose Creek; Sam Greer, Chapin; Tay McCroey, Northwestern; Trevor Timmons, Blythewood; Undre Lindsay, Gaffney; Will Mattison, Northwestern; William Joyce, Spartanburg; Malik Harper, Boiling Springs; Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester; Dreshun Dogan, Dorman; Luke Janack, Carolina Forest ; Zion Lindsay, Dorman.
CLASS AAAA
Offense
Quarterback
Tyler Haley, Beaufort; Ethan Beamish, A.C. Flora.
Running back
Dariyan Pendergrass, Hartsville; Zaire Scotland, Walhalla.
Wide receiver
JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach; Ahman Coats, Greenwood; Miller DeArmond, Greer; Eriq Rice, A.C. Flora; O’Mega Blake, South Pointe; Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach.
Tight end
Banks Pope, A.C. Flora; Jaleel Skinner, Greer.
Offensive line
Collin Sadler, Greenville; Jaydon Collins, Greer; Cole England, Laurens; Shaun Perkins, Travelers Rest; Joe DeLaughter, North Augusta; Ian Shark, Colleton County; Jayden Ramsey, Westside; Seth Petty, York.
Athlete
Ahmad Green, May River; Jaylin Tolbert, Greenwood.
Defense
Defensive line
Chase Simmons, North Myrtle Beach; Eamon Smalls, Beaufort; Omarion Hammond, A.C. Flora; Micaiah Settles, Dreher; Anthony Washington, Irmo; DJ Aiken, Bluffton.
Linebacker
Bailey Carraway, Hartsville; Eli Hall, May River; TJ Cox, North Myrtle Beach; Terrance Gist, Greenville; KJ Scott, Greenwood; Ethan Hix, Lugoff-Elgin.
Defensive back
KJ Makins, Greenwood; EJ Bradford, Greer; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo; Chandler McCall, North Myrtle Beach; Nyke Johnson, West Florence; Steffin Gadson, May River; Isaiah Burris, York.
Specialist
Zane Smith, North Myrtle Beach; Ethan Youmans, South Aiken.
Honorable mention
Ashton Eddington, York; Amoree Stephens, A.C. Flora; Asa Johnson, Catawba Ridge; Bradley Russ-Martin, Travelers Rest; Brody Tisdale, Catawba Ridge; Brooks Russ-Martin, Travelers Rest; Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach; Daniel Perkins, Darlington; Dashawn Brown, York; Davion Pyles, Irmo; Demaurion Ginn, South Aiken; Devery Cagle, Eastside; Will Wilson, May River; Dylan Snyder, West Florence; Elijah Vereen, North Myrtle Beach; Ernie Greenwood, South Pointe; Garrett Bonneville, May River; Henry Duke, North Myrtle Beach; Jabez Oliphant, South Aiken; Jonathan Burns, South Aiken; Joshua Smith, Dreher; Kayden Hager, Catawba Ridge; JR Goode, York; Marshall Skoloff, Eastside; Mekale Burris, York; Miles Scott, Eastside; Moxon Zehr, May River; Nic Emmanwori, Irmo; Nylick Livingston, North Myrtle Beach; Reagan Lincoln, Catawba Ridge; Reggie Lee, Travelers Rest; Semaj Johnson, West Florence; Stephon Edge, North Myrtle Beach; Tyler Brown, Eastside; Weston Hance, York.
CLASS AAA
Offense
Quarterback
Hilshon Bailey, Lake City; Stephon Gadsden, Fairfield Central.
Running back
Willis Lane, Camden; Colton Mason, Gilbert.
Wide receiver
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Dillon; Josiah Benson, Daniel; Kiundre Hunter, Powdersville; EJ Evett, Seneca; Chance Gamble, Southside; Zy Scott, Woodruff.
Tight end
Colby Doolittle, Mid Carolina; Termaine Epps, Union County.
Offensive line
Avery Hewitt, Dillon; Nick Hapeshis, Daniel; Gerald Gaither, Fairfield Central; Adam Comer, Broome; Bryce Smith, Gilbert; Donovan Edwards, Camden; Hunter Fountain, Wren.
Athlete
Zan Dunham, Chester; Andrew Colasurdo, Chapman; Wise Segars, Daniel.
Defense
Defensive line
Xzavier McLeod, Camden; Parris Lowery, Crestwood; Evander Jones, North Charleston; Jatius Geer, Belton-Honea Path; Gabe Watson, Chapman; Jayden Mickle, Lower Richland.
Linebacker
EJ McClam, Lake City; Marcellus Juggins, Camden; Alex Herriott, Hanahan; Christopher Austin, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Jabez Taylor, Lower Richland; Jykorie Gary, Clinton; Camden Gray, Chapman; Shyheim Scotland, Wren.
Defensive back
Nick Morgan, Wren; Joseph Byrnes, Camden; Quinton Harrison, Crestwood; BoBo McKinnon, Dillon; Bryce Hamby, Seneca; Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw; Reed Morrissey, Wren.
Specialist
Caden Beck, Powdersville.
Honorable mention
Adam Comer, Broome; Blake Simpson, Daniel; Caison Hood, Lower Richland; Cameron Newton, Lower Richland; Carson Arnold, Oceanside; Cortez McGee-Purry, Southside; Courtland Washington, North Charleston; Devron Williams, Strom Thurmond; Drake Davis, Camden; Ke’Avis Savage, Union County; Kevin Hill, Southside; Kevon Rivera, Hanahan; Kia Buffalo, Hanahan; KJ Morgan, Broome; Leroy Bracey, Jr. Camden; Malachi Hill, Wren; Michael Long, Bishop England; Michael Ownes, Bishop England; Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate; Montario Hood, Lower Richland; Nemo Squire, Dillon; Dylan Ramirez, Broome; Dylan Spurlin, Broome; Elijah Reeder, Broome; Kazi Bland, Southside; Jackson Crosby, Daniel; Jacob Hendricks, Daniel; Jaffari Pearson, Camden; Jaheim Williams, Camden; Jalen Rambert, Powdersville; James Crim, Camden; Nigel George, Dillon; Quashod Singleton, Dillon; Nick Robertson, Woodruff; Semaj Scott, Southside; Shamare Dendy, Woodruff; Shelton Brooks, Mid Carolina; Willie Jeter, Union County; Tamajia Strickland, Powdersville; Thomas Williams, Powdersville; TJ Books, Southside; Victor Otubu; Waccamaw; Will Goforth, Powdersville; Jathan Hartley, Lower Richland; Javares Hamilton, Daniel; Jaylen Foster, Emerald; Jeremiah Days, Chester; John Deal, Emerald; Jonathan Sexton, Woodruff; Jordan Grayden, Daniel; Josh Shaw, Hanahan; Justin Rouse, Strom Thurmond; Kai’Letri Hunter, Southside; Drew Alfred, Broome; Jamie Gamble, Southside; Kaleb Horne, Belton-Honea Path.
CLASS AA
Offense
Quarterback
Jenavus Williams, Batesburg-Leesville; Keyaun Johnson, Woodland; Ryan Johnson, Christ Church.
Running back
KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate; Kalab Haven, North Central; Qualiek Crawford, Marion; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville.
Wide receiver
Chris Rhone, Gray Collegiate; Damazhay Long, Batesburg-Leesville; Jalen West, Woodland; Jevon Walker, Woodland; Kyle Lonergan, St. Joseph’s; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central.
Tight end
Will Ramey, Phillip Simmons.
Offensive line
Aaron Corbett, Newberry; Andrew Threatt, Chesterfield; Corey Heath, Silver Bluff; Davis Sutherland, Abbeville; Elijah Young, Gray Collegiate; Gavin Phillips, Andrew Jackson; Keyon Barnes, Andrews; Timothy Staggers, North Central; Will Jeffcoat, Pelion.
Athlete
Eli Durham, Andrews; Navi Marshall, Abbeville; Roman Wadford, Timberland.
Defense
Defensive line
Chris Witt, Batesburg-Leesville; Cole Hoskyns, Chesnee; Daris Williams, Christ Church; DeShontez Gray, Pelion; Kentrevis Gary, Newberry; TJ Sanders, Marion.
Linebacker
Cruz Temple, Abbeville; Ky’heim Bethea, Marion; Luke Evans, Abbeville; Omari Jenkins, Timberland; Robert Johnson, Woodland; Zack Terry, Wade Hampton.
Defensive back
Zackery Cobb, Woodland; Darius Brice, Andrew Jackson; Jeremiah Lomax, Abbeville; Keyshawn Brown, Timberland; Luther Smalls, Phillip Simmons; Moses Kemp, Crescent.
Specialist
Griffin Gore, Phillip Simmons; Cooper Gentry, Landrum; Max Morgan, Christ Church.
Honorable mention
Chandler McMaster, Christ Church; Damarion McCaskill, Cheraw; Dartanyon Drakeford, North Central; Djay Ealey, Andrew Jackson; Ethan Dugat, Landrum; Franklin Grant, Andrews; Harrison Scott, St. Joseph’s; Hunter Ramey, Phillip Simmons; Jamal McKinney, Timberland; Kaydon Sauers, Crescent; Keshaun Williams, Andrews; Kevin Diggs, Chesterfield; Landon Sauers, Crescent; Maleik Williams, Silver Bluff; Mark Lyons, St. Joseph’s; Ojay White, Andrew Jackson; Peyton Woolridge, Phillip Simmons; Traevon Dunbar, Silver Bluff; Tyler Harper, Phillip Simmons; Tyrell Haddon, Abbeville; Jacob Osmanski, Pelion.
CLASS A
Offense
Quarterback
Isom Harris, C.A. Johnson; Jacorey Martin, Southside Christian.
Running back
Ja’Correus Ford, Lake View; Notorius Grant, C.E. Murray; Jamari Chisolm, Allendale-Fairfax; Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds.
Wide receiver
Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill; Nicolas Brown, C.E. Murray; AJ Swedenburg, Wagener-Salley; Adrian Chandler, Williston-Elko; Derrick Higgins, Lamar; Desmond Martin, C.A. Johnson.
Tight end
Myles Rutland, Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Offensive line
Hiram Stready J.r, Calhoun County; Aaron Rhode, Whale Branch; Kanaan Ligons, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Tyler Sonneborn, Southside Chrisitian; Nigel Brown, Wagener-Salley; Anthony Walton, Lamar; Jesus Gutierrez, Green Sea Floyds; Lyndon Glover, Calhoun County.
Athlete
Shawn Jones, Allendale-Fairfax; Jaylen Reeves, Whale Branch; A’Chean Durant, McCormick.
Defense
Defensive line
Trayvon Jamison, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill; Nyzier Alston-Daniels, C.E. Murray; Michael Kennedy, Southside Christian; Elijah Davis, Wagener-Salley; Ahmad Smith, Blackville-Hilda.
Linebacker
Isaiah Washington, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Quincy Bias, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; TJ Owens, East Clarendon; Anthony Garrett, McCormick; Chandler Crumley, Whitmire; Jaivon Pondexter, Calhoun County.
Defensive back
Bryce Washington, Williston-Elko; Treyton Still, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Patrick Anderson, Lamar; Davian Coaxum, Hannah-Pamplico; AJ McFadden, Lamar; Ahmad Johnson, Blackville-Hilda; Aaron Canady, Green Sea Floyds.
Specialist
Daquan Hicks, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Kendrick Simmons, Allendale-Fairfax.
Honorable Mention
Bradley Washington, Bethune-Bowman; Bret Smith, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Charlie Harof, Christ Church; Chris Wilson, Blackville-Hilda; Dan Johnson, Green Sea Floyds; Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill; Gabriel McCallister, Lamar; Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill; Marques Webb, East Clarendon; Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko; Jeb Lott, Williston-Elko; Jeremiah Martin, McCormick; Jevon Morris, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Maurice Caesar, Lamar; Nehemiah Brooks, Ridge Spring-Monetta.